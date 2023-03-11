Zeenat Aman walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in glamorous outfit as the audience cheers for her. Watch viral video

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) saw a legend take over the ramp today. The veteran actor Zeenat Aman turned showstopper for designer Shahin Mannan as they launched their new collection Circle Fall Winter 2023. Zeenat Aman walked the ramp in a three-piece outfit from the designer's latest collection amid cheers from the audience. The videos and pictures from the event are going viral online. Keep scrolling to check them out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala in sizzling red look takes over Lakme Fashion Week as showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani. See pics, video)

Zeenat Aman walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

On Saturday, the official Instagram account of Lakme Fashion Week shared a video of Zeenat Aman taking over the ramp at the fashion event. The veteran actor opened and closed the show for designer Shahin Mannan at the LFW X FDCI 2023. The snippets from the occasion show Zeenat Aman walking the ramp and winning the hearts of the audience sitting in the stands like the queen she is. She chose a printed black and red ensemble that gelled well with her poised and elegant aura. Check out our download on her look below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeenat Aman wore a black structured blazer that comes with quirky black and red house patterns, thread embroidery, notch lapel collars, billowy sleeves with slits, padded shoulders, front button closures, and a tailored fitting. She wore it over a black button-down shirt featuring wide red-coloured collars and full-length sleeves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeenat Aman turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Zeenat Aman completed the ramp look with retro-style tinted sunglasses, diamond ear studs, a sleek watch, matching black ballerinas, and statement rings. In the end, she left her salt and pepper side-parted hair open, and for the glam, she chose glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, feathered brows, and a dewy base.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of this iconic moment?