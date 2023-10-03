Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show proves she is fashion IT Girl in daring front-slit gown: Pics, videos

Louis Vuitton's Women's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, showcased his new collection at 103 Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris during the Paris Fashion Week last night. The Women's Spring-Summer 2024 show saw many A-listers populating the front row, dressed in the best looks from the French luxury fashion house. Zendaya was among a long list of celebrities who attended the show. Styled by Law Roach, she stole the spotlight and won the Paris Fashion Week with her daring choice to wear a sultry white gown. Internet can't stop being obsessed with her look. Check it out below.

Zendaya wins Paris Fashion Week at Louis Vuitton show

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show in a daring white gown with a front slit. (Instagram)

Zendaya attended Nicolas Ghesquière's Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. The Duna actor arrived at the star-studded Louis Vuitton show in an ethereal white gown from the French luxury fashion house. With the daring outfit, Zendaya took risque fashion up by a notch and got praise from her fans on social media. One user wrote, "You didn't have to slay so hard." Rita Ora commented, "How are you real." A fan commented, "Tom you best hold on because I would come running the moment you don't lol ." A user wrote, “'How many times have you watched this?' YES!!!”

Zendaya's gown featured a sleek figure-hugging silhouette that hugged her torso before flaring into a delicate train below her hips. The bulky gold buckles and caramel leather panels adorning the straps added character to the ensemble. Additionally, the gold two-way zipper with white leather leaf-shaped pull tabs revealing a plunging neckline extending till the midriff and a risque full-thigh-high slit stole the show.

Zendaya accessorised the white Louis Vuitton gown with pointed white satin stilettos and gold jewellery, including hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a statement ring. Lastly, she chose mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, siren eyes accentuated with kohl and smoky eye shadow, caramel lip liner and glossy lip shade, blushed cheekbones, contoured face, and shimmering highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open silky straight locks gave the finishing touch.

What do you think of this Louis Vuitton look on Zendaya?

Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton made Zendaya its newest celebrity brand ambassador earlier this year.

