Zendaya's Coachella surprise performance in mini dress, white tank top serves pop fashion icon moment. All pics, videos

Spider-Man actor Zendaya shocked her fans by giving a surprise performance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club. Zendaya returned to the stage after seven years and joined Labrinth during his set to sing All For Us, his Emmy-nominated song featured in the first season of the HBO hit series, Euphoria. The star served a pop fashion moment as she arrived on stage for her first live musical performance after several years. Read our download on her sartorial pick for entering her pop music icon era below. Zendaya wore a mini dress and white tank top for Coachella surprise performance. (Instagram)

Zendaya surprises fans with last-minute Coachella performance

Zendaya brought the house down with Labrinth during her live performance at Coachella. Or should we call it Zeychella now? The 26-year-old actor sang 'All For Us' and 'I'm Tired' from Euphoria during her set as the crowd cheered her on. Fans shared her pictures and videos from the music festival on social media. They show Zendaya performing the songs in a stylish ensemble that served 90s pop music icon vibes. She wore a tiered pink corset mini dress over a white tank top and thigh-high black boots.

Zendaya's pink mini dress features spaghetti straps, a ruffled design on the trims, a ribbon tie detail on the front, a tiered design, a distressed mini-length hem, and a corseted fitting hugging her frame. She wore a sleeveless round-neck tank top underneath the dress.

Zednaya styled her Coachella outfit with large hoop earrings, statement silver rings, and dainty bracelets. Centre-parted open curly tresses, smoky eyes, feathered brows, nude lip shade, and glowing skin completed the glam picks. Lastly, she gave a finishing touch to the outfit with thigh-high black laced high heels boots from Christian Louboutin.