Zendaya dazzles in dreamiest archival dress with spiderweb chains, whimsical charms for Spider-Man Brand New Day tour
Zendaya proves her command over method dressing yet again with another look with spectacular arachnid references.
Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour wardrobe goes down in the history of her many press tours as one of the most memorable ones, reinforcing her status as a fashion superhero, especially in the method-dressing category. The 29-year-old's sartorial range must be studied, as time and again, it has left fans in awe.ALSO READ: Zendaya wears $35 vintage Spider-Man T-shirt from eBay with heels, giving red carpet fashion relatable twist
One day, she steps out in a gothic all-black two-piece Versace outfit; another day, she wears Giorgio Armani's glitzy beadwork tank top and skirt in Signature Spider-Man colours, blue and red; and on another day, she leaves everyone surprised, making headlines for wearing a $35 second-hand vintage graphic tee from eBay.
Now, another one of her looks has surfaced, and the gods of method dressing have truly been blessed. The archnid references can never be enough. Her stylist, Law Roach, posted the details of her outfit, so let's quickly go through them.
More about the look
Law captioned the post, “Don't threaten me with a theme....” suggesting just how he enjoys styling an outfit that fully commits to the brief, and he always understands the assignment of a theme-based look. And this one, worn by Zendaya, surely did justice to the theme. The stylist also mentioned that her dress was from John Galliano's 1997 The Circus Collection, while all the jewellery was from Tiffany & Co.{{/usCountry}}
Law captioned the post, “Don't threaten me with a theme....” suggesting just how he enjoys styling an outfit that fully commits to the brief, and he always understands the assignment of a theme-based look. And this one, worn by Zendaya, surely did justice to the theme. The stylist also mentioned that her dress was from John Galliano's 1997 The Circus Collection, while all the jewellery was from Tiffany & Co.{{/usCountry}}
With all these details sorted, let's inspect the outfit and understand why it is one of the most magical looks she served on this press tour so far.{{/usCountry}}
With all these details sorted, let's inspect the outfit and understand why it is one of the most magical looks she served on this press tour so far.{{/usCountry}}
Looking like a magical pixie with her graceful smile in the pictures, the actor wore a blue dress that felt deeply celestial, almost like a night sky brought to life. The look was dainty, with the dress hugging her frame, while the fluttery hem and front slit added movement.
The real highlight, however, was the back of the dress. It was left bare and covered with silver chainwork arranged like a web, complete with dangling charms. The dress felt truly mythical and ethereal, especially with the waist chain featuring lizard, crescent-moon, and frog charms.
Even over her shoulders, she wore silver chains, continuing the spiderweb effect. Her pixie bob stayed styled in the same sleek way, exuding a youthful charm. With simple silver hoops and minimal glam makeup, she completed the look.
More about her work
Earlier this year, in April, Zendaya starred in The Drama, alongside Robert Pattinson. While Spider-Man: The Brand New Day releases on July 30 in India, she also stars in Christopher Nolan's multi-starrer The Odyssey, which chronicles the ten-year journey of the hero Odysseus, set to release on July 17.
She will end the year with a bang, with Dune: Part Three scheduled for release in December. Apart from movies, she also received a lot of love for her performance as Rue in the HBO series Euphoria, which finally concluded after seven years.
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