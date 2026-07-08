Zendaya looks dreamy in white Givenchy dress and ornate face mask at The Odyssey press tour in Paris

Zendaya again wowed with a spectacular look in Paris for The Odyssey press tour. Known for always understanding the assignment – be it on screen with her moving performances or on the red carpet for method dressing – she delivered yet another incredible fashion moment. Bewitching and avant-garde, the ensemble captured a futuristic royalty-inspired aesthetic.

Zendaya wore a stunning headpiece for The Odyssey. (Picture credit: Instagram/@marieclairetw)

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Let's take a quick look at her ensemble and decode how it's one of the most enigmatic of her press tour looks.

More about her outfit

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{{^usCountry}} Her stylist, Law Roach, shared a clip of Zendaya posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and revealed details about the dress. The white knee-length dress, with dramatic sleeves, is from Givenchy Haute Couture SS1997 by Alexander McQueen. The white outfit features a V-neckline, a body-hugging silhouette, and theatrical sleeves that add a dramatic oomph to the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her stylist, Law Roach, shared a clip of Zendaya posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and revealed details about the dress. The white knee-length dress, with dramatic sleeves, is from Givenchy Haute Couture SS1997 by Alexander McQueen. The white outfit features a V-neckline, a body-hugging silhouette, and theatrical sleeves that add a dramatic oomph to the look. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the real showstopper of the ensemble was the beautiful face mask that covered her face and jutted upwards like an ornate crown. With exquisite lace-like detailing, it contrasted beautifully with the white dress. The mask is by Philip Treacy. The baroque style of the design makes it bold, surreal and dream-like.

Zendaya's other The Odyssey press tour looks

Zendaya primarily wore whites or outfits with a lot of ruching, flowy layers or pleats.

Before this, on July 6, Zendaya wore a sculptural naked dress for the world premiere. The look was Daniel Roseberry's closing creation from his Schiaparelli Fall 2026 Couture collection, which was presented in Paris earlier that very same day. It had a silicone-moulded bodice that captured the torso of the female body, much like the famous Greek statues in museums, paired with a shimmering skirt.

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Zendaya also wore a Valentino look with a green vine-like bodice, exuding a maiden-like feel, a departure from her white, ethereal goddess-like styles. Her other looks were primarily draped in white, all following similar sartorial features such as flowy silhouettes, draping, and ruching.

Her style streak suggests that she is channelling a modern-day princess-meets-Greek-goddess aesthetic. The styling choice is not far away from her character in The Odyssey – she plays the Greek goddess Athena in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic action film The Odyssey.

In Homer's Odyssey, Athena is a protector of the story's hero, Odysseus. Her styling choices make complete sense. Athena's essence is visible in the choice of silhouette and styles Zendaya and Law Roach have chosen.