Zendaya serves edgy elegance for Spider-Man Brand New Day Shanghai premiere in baby bangs and spiderweb dress: Watch

To attend the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Shanghai on Friday, Zendaya appeared in dramatic baby bangs and a dress with a spiderweb motif. Her last appearance for the promotions leaned into gothic glamour; however, for this latest appearance, she embraced a two-toned look in archival Versace.

Here's a breakdown of her look:

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Edgy in archival Versace

Law Roach and Zendaya's collaboration has always given the fashion world incredible sartorial moments, which we have witnessed in The Odyssey press tour and now in Spider-Man promotions. For Shanghai, Zendaya donned a dress with intricate, Spider-reminiscent mesh and gorgeous draping that spoke to the bespoke embroidery that went into its making.

According to Law Roach, the Versace dress is from the luxury label's Spring Summer 2016 collection.

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The detailing

{{^usCountry}} The dress comprises white fabric and black crystal–embellished netting that aesthetically showcases the curves and hugs Zendaya's frame like a second skin. The intricate embroidered pleating, executed in zig-zag draping, highlights the mastery of couture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dress comprises white fabric and black crystal–embellished netting that aesthetically showcases the curves and hugs Zendaya's frame like a second skin. The intricate embroidered pleating, executed in zig-zag draping, highlights the mastery of couture. {{/usCountry}}

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The asymmetrical pattern gathers on one side of the bodice before cascading into a thigh-high slit to add movement, creating a fluid ensemble that drips with sensual femininity.

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The Versace dress – pulled from the 2016 collection and designed by then-creative director Donatella Versace – also features sturdy buckles, harness-like straps, and hand-crocheted rope studded with Swarovski crystals. Through form-fitting silhouettes, it focuses on the body and its inherent beauty.

Zendaya finished the look with luxurious accessories, including a spider Chopard brooch studded with diamonds and set with a 19-carat yellow sapphire in the centre. Law fixed it right on her waist, creating a chic, subtle effect.

Meanwhile, her hair, one of the highlights of the Spider-verse-inspired look, fell down her back, and her wispy micro-bangs framed her face, giving the look an edgy vibe.

For the glam, Zendaya chose a moody, charcoal-smokey aesthetic, including feathered thin brows, smoky eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, glossy caramel lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Spider-Man returns to the theatres after a four-year gap this year with Brand New Day. The fourth film of the franchise finds Zendaya’s MJ with her memory wiped, so she doesn't remember who Peter Parker is.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel film stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. The film releases worldwide on July 31.