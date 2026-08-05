Zendaya, Tom Holland look perfect as south Indian bride and groom at their star-studded wedding in AI video. Watch

Amid ongoing buzz around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, an AI-generated video created by content creator Hafiz (@ihafix) — 'inspired by @doctor.aai' — has gained attention on social media, imagining co-stars and real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya tying the knot in a traditional south Indian wedding. Also read | AI imagines timeless beauties Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai, Hema Malini, Madhubala in stylish sarees, suits in nostalgic video

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The star-studded Instagram video, shared by Hafiz on August 4, doesn't just feature a Marvel-studded guest list — it doubles as a masterclass in classic south Indian wedding attire and aesthetic.

Traditional elegance: Meet the bride and groom

Bride Zendaya looked pretty in a maroon saree with heavy gold-embroidered border, styled classically with a matching short-sleeved blouse. Her look is elevated with traditional gold temple jewellery — layered necklaces, earrings, bangles, and a delicate waist belt (oddiyanam) — and fresh jasmine flowers (gajra) woven into her hair.

Tom Holland complemented the bride in a timeless south Indian attire, wearing a crisp, off-white button-down shirt paired with a matching white-and-gold-bordered veshti (dhoti) draped in traditional style.

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Star-studded guest list: The Avengers in Indian looks

{{^usCountry}} Female guests, including Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Emma Stone, blended effortlessly into the wedding party wearing elegant sarees with classic gold borders. Male guests like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield rocked casual button-downs and short-sleeved shirts paired seamlessly with traditional white veshtis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Female guests, including Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Emma Stone, blended effortlessly into the wedding party wearing elegant sarees with classic gold borders. Male guests like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield rocked casual button-downs and short-sleeved shirts paired seamlessly with traditional white veshtis. {{/usCountry}}

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Action stars handling heavy lifting — such as Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Mark Ruffalo, and Hugh Jackman — sported simple short-sleeved shirts, undershirts, or checked plaid, paired with checked cotton lungis or traditional veshtis while carrying chairs and stirring massive pots over open flames.

From banana-leaf feasts to jasmine garlands and a classic white Ambassador getaway car, the AI video blended Hollywood glamour with south Indian heritage into a seamless, high-fashion masterpiece.

'The best thing I’ve seen today'

The clip sparked interest across social media, drawing praise from fans and actor Sameera Reddy alike for its fun and meticulous aesthetic. Someone commented, "The multiverse is going South Indian now? This is too good!" Sameera wrote, "The best thing I’ve seen today." A person commented, "Avengers in Multiverse: South Indian version."

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