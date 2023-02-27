Zendaya wins red-carpet fashion once again in two show-stopping gowns at SAG Awards 2023. See her captivating looks

The Zendaya red-carpet drought is over and how! The Euphoria actor descended on the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet today (IST) and won red carpet fashion once again dressed in two majestic ensembles. The star was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Euphoria. Though this was her first nod for a SAG Award for the show, Jennifer Coolidge won the award for her role in The White Lotus. However, Zendaya's two glorious looks - styled by Law Roach - stood out and delighted her fans who had been waiting for her return to the fashion scene. Keep scrolling to check out both the ensemble.

Zendaya wins the night at SAG Awards 2023

Zendaya attended the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Euphoria actor and her stylist Law Roach chose two stunning gowns for the night - one for the red carpet and another while presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie alongside Paul Mescal. The first gown was designed especially for her by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, and the second is a Giorgio Armani Privé ensemble. Check out the details of each look below.

Zendaya walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards in a custom Valentino silk duchess pink bustier dress decorated with 190 roses in duchess silk and doubled with silk faille. The star exuded Old Hollywood glamour in the strapless gown, beautified with a fitted corseted bust, a trumpet silhouette, a plunging back, and a robust floor-sweeping train at the back.

Zendaya styled the Valentino gown with her freshly-cut short wavy hairdo, rosy hue on the cheeks, bold eyelashes, feathered brows, subtle shimmery pink eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, and dewy base. Lastly, a necklace encrusted with multi-coloured gemstones and diamonds, dainty ear studs, statement rings, and a shimmering bracelet from Bulgari rounded it off.

Zendaya's second look for stepping on the SAG Awards stage featured a stunning strapless gown from Giorgio Armani Privé. The actor's new look featured a cut-out under the bust, a colour-blocked geometric bodice complete with a black and blue top, shimmering sequins, and a silky pink train.

Zendaya attends the SAG Awards 2023. (Reuters)

Zendaya added a chunky diamond collar necklace with a green stone to her new outfit, keeping her fresh-faced hair and makeup look the same as the red carpet.

Which outfit of Zendaya from SAG Awards is your favourite?