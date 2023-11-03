Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Date, moonrise and star sighting time, puja vidhi and vrat katha

Four days after the rigorous Karwa Chauth vrat, the fasting for Ahoi Ashtami is observed by mothers for the well-being of their children. Just like Karwa Chauth fast, Ahoi Ashtami fasting is done without food and water from morning to dusk; it is concluded after sighting of the stars in the sky. In some families, the fast is broken after moon sighting. The festival falls almost eight days before Diwali and is celebrated in North India with much enthusiasm and fervour. While in earlier days, Ahoi Ashtami vrat was kept for the longevity and well-being of sons, in modern times it's kept for both son and daughter. Goddess Ahoi Ashtami Bhagwati, the re-incarnation of Goddess Parvati, is worshipped on this day and her blessings are sought for the well-being of children.

On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, mothers wake up early in the morning before sunrise and have a pre-dawn meal before starting the fast that lasts till the sighting of stars or the moon. After the aarti and puja of Ahoi Ashtami Bhagwati, women observe a day-long fast without consuming a drop of water or morsel of food.

Ahoi Ashtami date

Ahoi Ashtami fasting is observed during Ashtami Tithi or the eighth day of the month of Hindu calendar Ashwin. This year the festival of Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated on November 5.

Ahoi Ashtami timings and shubh muhurat

Ahoi Ashtami puja muhurat on November 5 will begin from 5:35 pm and last till 6:52 pm, total of 1 hour 18 minutes.

Evening time for sighting stars: 5:58pm

Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami: 12:02 am, November 6

Ashtami Tithi begins: 12:59 am on November 5, 2023 and will end 3:18 am on November 6, 2023

Ahoi Ashtami puja vidhi and puja samagri

For Ahoi Ashtami puja, people traditionally sketch Ahoi Bhagwati Mata on a wall of the house with red colour. Alternatively, an idol or picture of the goddess can also be kept in puja area or mandir. One can also embroider Ahoi Maata on a piece of cloth and hang it on the wall. Symbols of moon, sun, stars, holy basil are kept around the idol or the picture. After the puja, Ahoi Vrat Katha is read and prasad is distributed. Ahoi Mata image must have Ashtha Koshthak or eight corners and the image must include young children and a lion. A Kalash and Karwa filled with water is also kept at the place of worship.

For puja, roli, kumkum, mouli, chandan, a garland made of silver beads is offered to Ahoi Mata. An offering of grains and prasad of puri, halwa and chana are made. The food items should be 8 in number.

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha

Long ago, there lived a woman who had seven sons, in a house situated in a dense forest. One day, a few days before the festival of Diwali, she decided to fetch some soil for the repair and renovation of her house. While digging the soil, she accidentally hit a lion cub and he died. Feeling guilty and remorseful, the woman felt responsible for the cub's death and returned home. Within a year of the incident, her seven sons went missing and as the villagers suspected them to be killed by wild animals in forest, the woman recalled the tragic death of the lion cub at her hands. When she discussed this with one of her neighbours, an old lady, she suggested her to worship Ahoi Bhagwati by sketching face of the lion cub and perform a fast without food and water. The woman on the day of Kartik Krishna Ashtami performed the puja as suggested and repented for her deed. Pleased with her dedication, goddess Ahoi Ashtami Bhagwati granted her sons the boon of long life and soon after this, her sons returned home safely. From this day onwards, Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed by mothers for the safety and well-being of their children.

