Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Denizens shop online, to let luck, joy shine

For times are tough, and the momentary happiness on your loved one’s face, or yours, is precious, right? This Akshaya Tritya, folks in Delhi-NCR are buying jewellery online to de-stress and bring in the much needed good luck.

“Covid has hit us bad. I wanted to do something different for my mother. It’s a great way to bring smile on her face in such grim times. So I bought jewellery online for her recently, to mark the festive vibe and bring home some luck. The shops were shut so I got it within four to five days. And it came in such as a way that it was nicely packed. How I saw it online it turned out to be exactly the same when it was delivered, which was a big joy,” says Smrithi S Kumar, a Delhi-based HR professional.

For those who are celebrating their special days, the day has provided a reason to de-stress with gold shopping. “My birthday is approaching. And I am single, so I thought of gifting myself a small piece of jewellery. In these times, that’s the only thing that can be used as an incentive to pep up myself. So, I bought a pendant, and even if momentarily, at least I feel happy amid everything sad around. It definitely uplifted my mood,” says Sonia Arora, a resident of Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, who is looking forward to wearing it on Akshaya Tritiya.

And jewellery brands, too, are doing their bit to ensure a seamless shopping experience for the buyers. Many jewellery brands are offering real images or videos and even assistance over mobile apps. “All the stores may not be operational, but the lockdown still allows for delivery in many states, smaller towns and in the international markets. As a result, we’ve been seeing intent from customers through our online channels, which will contribute to a sales uptake. These are positive signs specially for digital channels. We are geared up to serve these customers with our services like going live and using real images or videos through WhatsApp assistance, which will make their jewellery buying a seamless experience even with the lockdown related restrictions. This year, we are likely to see more movement on engagement rings, kids and smaller gifting items within a price bracket of ₹20,000,” says Avnish Anand from CaratLane.

A jewellery designer, Priyanka Khaitan, who caters to customers across Delhi-NCR, says, “This Akshaya Tritiya, the sentiments are very low country wide because of the current crisis our nation is facing. And because of this, we are seeing a dip in the business volume. Having said that, since we mostly work on designer jewellery and have a niche segment, we are seeing a lot of conversions online and through the virtual medium. The pieces going off the rack are mostly prét jewellery — earrings, bracelets, cocktail rings. Not just daily wear pieces, but also one of a kind collectible pieces are being considered for purchase because with fine jewellery they are more like keepsakes, an heirloom that can be passed down generations. So once the pandemic is over, one can treasure and cherish wearing these pieces with the hope that life will return to being normal again.”

