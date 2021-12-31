Alone on New Year 2022? Here are a few ways you can spend New year's eve

New Year 2022: New Year's Eve can be a difficult holiday to stay alone. The world celebrates the beginning of a new year on December 31 and January 1 by getting together with friends and family members for exchanging gifts, throwing lavish feasts and parties, and more. However, it need not be a bad thing if you are alone this year because of personal reasons. You can turn this popular holiday around by making it a more therapeutic experience by spending some time with yourself.

So, whether you are spending New Year's alone because of social anxiety or because you are far away from family and friends, here is a list of a few things that you can do alone and bring some variety to your night. Before you know it, the clock will be hitting midnight, and you won't want to stop what you're doing.

Decorate Your Living Space

Decorate Your Living Space(Pexels)

Just because you are living alone, it does not mean that you shouldn't decorate your living space. Buy decorative items like ornate pieces, new furniture, twinkling lights or more to place around your room aesthetically. It will help you do something productive, liven up your home, and on New Year's Eve, you can be a witness to your hard work and enjoy it as well.

Start Reading A Good Book

Start Reading A Good Book(Pexels)

If you enjoy quiet nights at home with a book and a cup of hot chocolate, then why should New Year's Eve be any different? Choose a good book that will keep you intrigued and spend the night reading. If reading more books is on your resolution list, this could be a great beginning. Additionally, you can also choose a self-help book that focuses on mental health to work on yourself in the new year.

Prepare An Exotic Meal

Prepare An Exotic Meal(Pexels)

Treating yourself with a finger-licking meal is a great way to begin the New Year. Pick an exotic dish you have always wanted to try, get all the ingredients needed to prepare it, and get your chef's hat on. At the end of the night, you will be relishing the tasty result of your hard work in the kitchen. If you are not a cook, order a dish you have been craving for long.

Pamper Yourself

Pamper Yourself(Pexels)

This could be a great time to kick off that pampering session you have been delaying because of busy schedules or workload. You have the whole night to yourself, so indulge in a massage or get that pedicure or set a bubble bath in your bathroom or simply buy yourself flowers.

Reframe Negative Thoughts

Reframe Negative Thoughts(Pexels)

This is the best time of the year to reflect on what's happening around you and stop beating yourself up. Feeling sad is not wrong, but you can stop dwelling on the fact that you are alone. Instead, identify and evaluate these negative thoughts and turn them into something positive. You can also journal all these intrusive thoughts and feelings. Additionally, if you feel like you have done well, set a reward like a solo trip or buying a book that you have been eying for yourself.

Check Up On Loved Ones

Check Up On Loved Ones(Unsplash)

You have the whole night, so pick up the phone and check up on your loved ones. You can also ask people to check up on you through the night. Also, call up some of your loved ones before midnight and share the countdown with them. You don't have to stay on the phone for long. Ring in the New Year, and then get back to your solo celebration.

In the end, if you did come across an invitation that you automatically declined because spending the evening with a group felt like too much pressure, you can always reach out to those friends. If you aren't sure about your social skills, this could be an opportunity to work on them as you step into a new year.