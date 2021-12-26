New Year 2022: Full list of public holidays in the upcoming year

With the New Year right around the corner, the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions has announced a full list of gazetted holidays in 2022.

It is mandatory for government offices located outside Delhi to observe 14 holidays in addition to three holidays that can be chosen from the 12 optional days.

The 14 mandatory holidays in India include Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Christmas, Good Friday, Guru Nanak's Birthday, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Zuha, Mahavir Jayanti, Muharram etc.

According to the list released by the government, there are 17 gazetted holidays and 30 restricted holidays in the upcoming year.

Those planning for a holiday in the upcoming year can check the calendar and plan their days ahead accordingly.

Here's a list of public holidays in 2022.

January 1: New Year's Day (Saturday)

January 13: Lohri (Thursday)

January 14: Makar Sankranti (Friday)

January 26: Republic Day (Wednesday)

March 1: Maha Shivratri (Tuesday)

March 18: Holi (Friday)

April 2: Ugadi (Saturday)

April 10: Ram Navami (Sunday)

April 14: Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti (Thursday)

April 15: Good Friday (Friday)

May 3: Eid-ul-Fitr (Tuesday)

May 16: Buddha Purnima (Monday)

July 10: Bakri Eid (Sunday)

August 9: Muharram (Tuesday)

August 11: Rakshabandhan (Thursday)

August 15: Independence Day (Monday)

August 19: Janmashtami (Friday)

August 31: Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday)

September 8: Onam (Thursday)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Sunday)

October 5: Dussehra (Wednesday)

October 9: Eid-e-Milad (Sunday)

October 24: Diwali (Monday)

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas (Sunday)

