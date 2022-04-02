Ankita Lokhande wishes Happy Gudi Padwa, pens loving note for Vicky Jain: I feel complete and secure with you

Television actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, are celebrating their first Gudi Padwa after marriage on April 2. The Pavitra Rishta actor took to Instagram to share a video on Instagram to mark the auspicious festival. It showed glimpses of the couple's Gudi Padwa celebrations at their home. Ankita also penned a loving note in appreciation of her husband. Additionally, the video used the song Yad Lagla from the critically-acclaimed film Sairat.

On April 2, Ankita and Vicky celebrated Gudi Padwa. The couple wished their fans on social media by sharing a clip featuring several pictures of them performing Gudi Padwa rituals. Ankita mentioned that this was the first time she and Vicky were celebrating the festival as a married couple because of which everything felt special. "Happy Gudi Padwa every one. Celebrating every festival this year with you [Vicky] as our first time feels so special," she wrote.

Ankita also talked about the feeling of dressing up for festivals as a married woman. She said that all the rituals with Vicky by her side help her believe in the institution of marriage. "I feel complete and so secure by you being around. Wearing sarees, putting on gajra and sindoor, wearing mangalsutra every day and performing each and every ritual together as husband and wife make me believe more in love and the institution of marriage...whenever you are here with me, we make sure that you put sindoor on my forehead and believe me it feels the same as our wedding day and I still get goosebumps baby," Ankita wrote. (Also Read: Gudi Padwa 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings to celebrate with loved ones)

Read Ankita's note for Vicky below:

Ankita also penned to her fans and urged them to celebrate Gudi Padwa "by thanking each other and being grateful for every blessing." The star added, "Do not hesitate to express your feelings and to show love to your loved ones. It will change you and your life for the betterment trust me. Happy Gudi Padwa everyone from me and mine to all of you and yours."

Meanwhile, Gudi Padwa, known as the Marathi New Year, marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Maharashtra. This year, the festival falls today, April 2.