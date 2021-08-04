August 2021 festivals: Here's a complete list of all the festivals in August

This year some of the major festivals and important days will be falling in the month of August. India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15. Apart from that, occasions like the Sawan Shivaratri, Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtmi and Dahi Handi will also fall in August. Even the Islamic New Year or the Al-Hijra will be marked this month. There are a few more events that are marked in the August 2021 Calendar. In this article, we will be listing down all these significant events.

India is a land of diverse religions, cultures, customs, and languages. Every month various festivals are celebrated across the country with great pomp and show. These festivals celebrate several old traditions, which have been passed on from generations and are rooted in various cultural norms. Moreover, each of these festivals has some historical significance to them.

So, here is a list of all the festivals that will fall in the month of August, so that you don't miss out on celebrating them.

August 6, 2021, Friday: Sawan Shivaratri

August 8, 2021, Sunday: Shravana Amavasya

August 10, 2021, Tuesday: Al-Hijra or the Islamic New Year

August 11, 2021, Wednesday: Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej

August 13, 2021, Friday: Nag Panchami

August 15, 2021, Sunday: Independence Day, Tulsidas Jayanti

August 17, 2021, Tuesday: Malayalam New Year

August 18, 2021, Wednesday: Shravan Putrada Ekadashi

August 19, 2021, Thursday: Muharram

August 20, 2021, Friday: Varalakshmi Vratham

August 21, 2021, Saturday: Onam

August 22, 2021, Sunday: Raksha Bandhan, Shravana Purnima

August 25, 2021, Wednesday: Kajari Teej

August 30, 2021, Monday: Krishna Janmashtami

August 31, 2021, Tuesday: Dahi Handi

