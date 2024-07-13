Bastille Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Bastille Days, celebrated on July 14, is France's national day, known in French as le 14 juillet or Fête nationale française. It symbolises French patriotism and national identity, commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789. This pivotal event marked a turning point in the French Revolution, signifying the end of absolute monarchy and the beginning of the modern French Republic. The storming of the Bastille is remembered for its role in catalysing the revolution and inspiring the pursuit of democratic values. Bastille Day is celebrated globally, especially in countries with large French populations, due to France's cultural influence and the universal appeal of its revolutionary principles. (Freepik)

Bastille Day is a celebration of the French Republic's three fundamental ideals: liberty, equality, and fraternity. These principles are deeply embedded in the country's cultural and political fabric. The day is marked with parades, fireworks, and various festivities, reflecting the nation's pride and unity. (Also read: World Population Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance )

Why Bastille Day is celebrated?

Celebrating Bastille Day is a way to honour the fight for democracy and the rights and freedoms of citizens. The festivities, including parades, fireworks, parties, and public gatherings, foster a sense of unity and patriotism among the French people. The President and other dignitaries witnessed the nation's military might and paid tribute to those who served their country during the grand military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. This day is a reminder of the French Revolution's enduring legacy and the core values of liberty, equality, and fraternity that define the French Republic.

Significance of Bastille Day

Bastille Day is celebrated worldwide, especially in countries with large French populations, due to France's cultural influence and the universal appeal of its revolutionary principles. The day commemorates the historical significance of the French Revolution and its impact on the global advancement of democratic ideas. It serves as a reminder of the fight for liberty, equality, and fraternity, making it a meaningful occasion for reflection, celebration, and patriotism. The festivities highlight the enduring legacy of the revolution and its inspiration across all social classes, fostering a sense of unity and shared heritage among people globally.