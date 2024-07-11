 World Population Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
World Population Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jul 11, 2024 01:16 PM IST

World Population Day 2024: From date to theme, here’s all that you need to know about the special day.

World Population Day 2024: The population of the world is constantly on a steep rise, and it is becoming concerning. With the rise in population, the planet is getting overpopulated, which is leading to population-related issues. It is high time that we explore the sustainable options available and understand how overpopulation can affect the environment and also people. Every year, World Population Day is observed with the intention of creating awareness about the impact of population on the world and nature and how we can turn to sustainable choices to reduce the harsh effects. As we celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Every year, World Population Day is observed on July 11.(HT Photo)
World Population Day 2024: Date

Every year, World Population Day is observed on July 11. This year, World Population Day falls on a Thursday.

World Population Day 2024: History

On July 11, 1987, the population of the world reached five billion. This further prompted Dr KC Zachariah, a senior Demographer at the World Bank, to suggest that July 11 should be observed as World Population Day every year. Soon, the day came to be established by the United Nations and was first observed in the year 1989. Since then, World Population Day has been celebrated every year to create awareness about the growing population of the world.

ALSO READ: World Population Day: Is overpopulation is affecting public health in India?

World Population Day 2024: Significance

The population of the world has a significant impact on socio-economic development, environmental sustainability, and individual well-being. This day is observed to raise awareness, encourage action and highlight issues related to the impact, and also urge people to opt for sustainable choices. While the growing population opens up new avenues of opportunities, it can also influence challenges. We need to understand the impact and take measures accordingly. The theme of this year’s World Population Day is - Leave no one behind, count everyone.

News / Lifestyle / Festivals / World Population Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance
© 2024 HindustanTimes
