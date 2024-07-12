French Fry Day: Chicken tenders to mozzarella sticks, fry-shaped foods to munch on with the classic

Is there possibly anything more gratifying than diving into a tray of crisp French fries? Be it plain salted, peri peri tossed, cheese coated, meat loaded or garlic spiced — there is hardly anyone out there who hasn't zeroed in on their perfect fry order. Though the origin story of French fries is actually rather contested, with some attributing it to France and others attributing it to Belgium, these delicious bites of carbs have easily nestled their way into the hearts and palettes of people the world over. This French Fry Day, celebrate one of the world's most beloved appetisers with fry-shaped snacks that pair great with it. Chicken tenders to mozzarella sticks: The best fry-shaped nibbles to munch on(Well Plated by Erin, Freepik)

French fries(Taste)

Chicken tenders

Juicy chicken tenders are the perfect accompaniment to a plate of crispy fries making for one of the most popular combination of orders at fast food restaurants. With there being dime a dozen recipes on the internet helping you replicate the flavour of your favourite fast food chain, we instead recommend going back to basics with this recipe from Once Upon a Chef which balances out the spice with buttermilk, giving your chicken tenders the juiciest kick.

Chicken tenders(Freepik)

Ingredients: chicken tenderloins - 1 kg; for the marinade — buttermilk - 1 cup, salt - 1 1/2 tsps, cayenne pepper - 1/4 tsp, garlic powder - 1/4 tsp, paprika - 1/4 tsp; for the breading — all purpose flour - 1 1/2 cups, baking powder - 1 1/2 tsps, salt - 1 tsp, black pepper - 3/4 tsp, garlic powder - 3/4 tsp, paprika - 3/4 tsp, buttermilk - 3 tbsps; cooking oil for frying - 3 to 4 cups

Method: Mix all the marinade ingredients and let the chicken tenderloins marinate in it between 4 to 24 hours in the refrigerator. When ready, mix all the breading ingredients together and whisk in the buttermilk. Coat the chicken tenders and fry on medium high heat for a few minutes per side, till golden brown.

Mozzarella sticks

The easiest way to go about this is just grabbing a bag of frozen mozzarella sticks from the nearest supermarket and flash frying them before diving right in. If you're feeling experimental in the kitchen, try your hand at this Sugar Spun Run recipe instead.

Mozzarella sticks(Recipe This)

Ingredients: panko breadcrumbs/breadcrumbs - 1 1/2 cups, mixed herbs - 1 tsp, garlic powder - 1/4 tsp, black pepper - 1/2 tsp, salt - 1/4 tsp, eggs - 2, all purpose flour - 2 cups, a whole milk mozzarella block, oil for frying

Method: Crush your panko breadcrumbs by putting them in a Ziploc bag and flattening them with a rolling pin. Crack the eggs and keep aside. Mix the remaining dry ingredients together except the flour. Chop your mozzarella block into at least 15 lengthy pieces or so. Dredge these in flour, dip in egg and coat with breadcrumbs. Fry these sticks on medium heat two at a time, for a minute per batch. Ensure the sticks are firm and remain in the refrigerator till you put them in for frying. This will maintain the structure of the sticks. Mozzarella sticks are best had with some marinara sauce though any condiment will taste as good.

Jalapeno poppers

Jalapeno poppers are the next best thing on café menus after loaded fries or nachos. The musky yet tangy after-taste with each bite, coupled with your favourite assortment of stuffings, makes this elite appetiser absolutely unputdownable. Take a look at this recipe from Love and Lemons.

Jalapeno poppers(The Pioneer Woman)

Ingredients: jalapenos - 12, Greek yoghurt or hung curd - 1 cup, grated cheese - 1/4 cup, chopped spring onions - 3 tbsps, grated garlic cloves - 2, onion powder - 1/2 tsp, smoked paprika - a pinch, panko breadcrumbs/breadcrumbs - 6 tbsps, extra virgin olive oil for drizzling, salt to taste

Method: Preheat the oven to 204C and line your baking tray with parchment paper. Slice your jalapenos in half and removed seeds. Mix the remaining ingredients except the olive oil and stuff into the jalapeno halves. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Tip: If you want a salty, meaty kick, simply wrap some bacon around each popper and fix in place with toothpicks. Discard toothpicks before eating.

Fish fingers

You can head to the freezer section of the nearest grocery store for fish fingers and you will not be disappointed. That being said, fresh fish hits different. Always. Let this Whisk Affair recipe prove us right.

Fish fingers(Tesco Real Food)

Ingredients: boneless fish fillets - 500 gms, for the marinade — freshly squeezed lemon juice - 2 tbsps, turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp, red chilli flakes - 1/2 tsp, pepper - 1/2 tsp, ginger-garlic paste - 1 tsp, salt to taste; for the batter — all purpose flour - 2 tbsps, rice flour - 1 tsp, cornstarch - 2 tsps, eggs - 2, baking soda - 1/4 tsp; panko breadcrumbs/breadcrumbs - 1 cup, oil for frying

Method: Wash and dry your fish fillets and cut them into 1/2 inch-wide and 2 inch-long strips. Mix all the marinade ingredients together and massage into the fillets. Keep aside for at least 10 minutes. Mix all the batter ingredients together and add the fish to this. Coat in breadcrumbs and drop into oil on medium high heat.

Vegetable sticks

Before you scoff at this list concluding with this humble option, hold up. Have you ever had a fresh — emphasis on fresh — bite of a cold crunchy carrot stick lathered in hummus, or pesto, or tartar sauce, or mayonnaise, or literally any dip that suits your fancy? If you don't like vegetable sticks you simply have a phobia of healthy greens, or, aren't buying your veggies fresh. If you are yet to be converted, we suggest you try a baby carrot slathered with your favourite dip. An absolute game changer!

Vegetable sticks with hummus(Freepik)

What do you usually pair your fries with?