Bhai Dooj 2021: Date, puja timings, history and significance of the festival

Bhai Dooj, the final day of Diwali festivities, is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. This year, Bhai Dooj falls on November 6, two days after Diwali celebrations on November 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On this day that celebrates the bond between the siblings, sisters pray for their brothers' long lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers give gifts to their sisters. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya.

The day is also known as Yama Dwitiya and is observed on Dwitiya Tithi during Kartik month. Bhai Dooj or Yama Dwitiya falls two days after Diwali. Yamraj, the lord of death, is worshipped on Yama Dwitiya along with Chitragupta and Yama-Doots, the subordinates of Lord Yamraj.

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2021: Gift ideas that your siblings will love

Puja Muhurat for Bhai Dooj

This year, the Diwitiya Tithi begins at 11:14 PM on November 5 and ends at 7:44 PM on November 6. The muhurat for the rituals is between 1:10 PM to 3:21 PM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

History and significance of Bhai Dooj

As per the legend, Yamraj’s sister Yamuna tried to get her brother to visit her on many occasions but Yamraj was unable to do so for a long time. When he finally met her, his sister organized a grand ceremony for him, offered sweets to him and placed tika on his forehead.

Extremely pleased with the love and respect he was showered with, Yamraj gave Yamuna a boon and she in turn asked him to dedicate a day on which he would visit her house each year. Hence, the ritual of siblings visiting each other on this day began to honour the kinship between them.

It is believed that sisters who feed their brothers on this auspicious day would be forever Saubhagyavati and eating at his sister's home bestows long life to brothers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON