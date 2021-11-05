Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Share best wishes, images, greetings and messages with your siblings

Bhai Dooj 2021: The five-day-long festivities of Diwali is celebrated with much pomp. The auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj is also a part of these celebrations and is observed by Hindus after Narak Chaturdashi/Chhoti Diwali, Diwali and Govardhan Puja. It falls two days after Diwali and is also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta. This festival celebrates the bond shared between brothers and sisters and is quite similar to Raksha Bandhan.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 6. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 11:14 pm on November 5 and ends at 7:44 pm on November 6. The shubh muhurat to perform the rituals will start at 1:10 pm and end at 3:21 pm on November 6. To celebrate this day, sisters put a tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their safety, good health, and well-being. Brothers also pamper their sisters by giving them gifts.

If you are also celebrating the festival of Bhai Dooj with your family, here are some wishes, images, messages, and greetings to send across on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Bhai Dooj 2021 Wishes, Images, Greeting, and Messages:

My brother, you are more of a friend than a sibling to me. You stand by me when I feel lonely and always cheer me up when I am down. Thank you for being there, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj bring immense happiness and success to your life, brother. I wish you a Happy Bhai Dooj!

I am grateful to have a wonderful sibling like you. Wishing you lots of happiness, success, and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this day strengthen our bond more than ever and brings joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

I wish you infinite happiness and success in life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Have a memorable Bhai Dooj!

A very Happy Bhai Dooj to the person who annoys me the most, yet the one who I love the most.

You can share your pain, you can share your fears, and you can always share your happiness with me. Thanks for being a very understanding brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time, but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj is just an excuse, I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking for you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy, my sister. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj.

I wouldn't have been the person I am today had you not had my back. This Bhai Dooj here's telling you that I love you to the moon and back.

