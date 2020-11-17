Sara Ali Khan brooding over mamma’s boy Ibrahim Ali Khan in this post-Diwali photoshoot is all elder siblings ever

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 16:37 IST

While Diwali is two days old, nawabi princess Sara Ali Khan’s pictures dripping with sartorial elegance and different poses in the festive outfit are brand new. Flooding the Internet with a royal family photoshoot featuring her alongside actor-mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, the Coolie No.1 star’s evident insecurity for mommy’s love set all elder siblings relating.

To say that mothers are not a little biased towards their younger children is an outright lie that we are not buying and taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the slew of pictures from her glamorous photoshoot which depicted just that apart from being family goals. In the pictures, Amrita seems to be ageing like fine wine in a royal blue Anarkali kurti featuring golden gota pati on the yolk, teamed with a cream-coloured dupatta and a pair of similar coloured sharara.

Ibrahim made jaws drop again with his uncanny resemblance to Saif Ali Khan from Hum Saath Saath Hain days. Donning a pastel green kurta with Kulluvi prints in white and holden, Ibrahim teamed it with an off-white churidaar and looked dapper as ever.

Sara, on the other hand, twinned with mommy in blue ethnic. Dressed in a navy blue sharara set, Sara teamed it with a similar coloured sheer dupatta that was accented with golden tassels.

Sara completed the attire with a pair of golden juttis. While the initial few pictures show the classy trio posing elegantly, it was the last set of pictures which left us in splits and relating as Sara brooded over mamma’s boy as Amrita leaned on Ibrahim for a cosy click.

Check out Sara’s pictures here:

Sara had shared some pictures from this photoshoot earlier, as she missed bullying Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj.

