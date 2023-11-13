Bhai Dooj 2023: Auspicious time to apply tilak on November 14 and November 15; know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and more

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta or Bhratri Dwitiya, is a festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings. The festival is observed on the second lunar day of Kartika's Shukla Paksha, or bright fortnight, which is the eighth month of the Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat Hindu calendars. This year, on Tuesday, November 14, and Wednesday, November 15, the particular event will be marked with great pomp and enthusiasm. Bhai Dooj is celebrated during the Diwali festival and marks the end of the five-day Deepawali celebrations. On this day, sisters place a tikka on their brother's forehead and pray for their happiness and health. (Also read: Bhaiya Dooj 2023: Is Bhai Dooj on November 14 or November 15? Know the correct date, timings and shubh muhurat )

Bhai Dooj 2023 shubh muhurat

Bhai Dooj 2023: Auspicious time to apply tilak on November 14 and November 15(HT Photo)

This year, Bhai Dooj will be observed over two days. On Tuesday, November 14, and on Wednesday, November 15, the momentous occasion will be recognized with much fanfare and excitement. The festival's auspicious Muhurat is set to begin on November 14 and conclude on November 15, according to the Drik Panchang. This will provide siblings more time to get together and celebrate Bhai Dooj customs and rituals. Check out the auspicious time to apply tilak on both days below.

Bhai Dooj aparahna time: 01:21 PM to 03:33 PM

Duration: 02 Hours 12 Mins

Shubh muhurat on November 14: Dwitiya tithi begins at 02:36 PM

Shubh muhurat on November 15: Dwitiya tithi ends at 01:47 PM

Bhai Dooj puja vidhi

On the day of the festival, the sisters invite their brothers to a feast, often including their favourite dishes and sweets. The procedure may be different in Bihar and central India. The whole ceremony signifies a brother's duty to protect his sister and a sister's blessings for her brother. To continue the ceremony in the traditional style, the sisters perform aarti for their brother and place a red tika on his forehead. On the day of Bhai Bij, the sister offers gifts to her brother as a token of her appreciation for a long and happy life, as shown through this tika ceremony. In return, the elder brothers will bless their sisters and may also present them with gifts or money as well.

Women without brothers worship Moon Chandra, as is customary in Maharashtra and Haryana on the auspicious occasion of Bhau-beej. It is traditional for them to give mehendi to girls. Through the moon god, the sister whose brother lives far away and is unable to visit her home expresses her deepest wishes for a long and happy life for her brother. She offers an aarti to the moon. This is why Hindu children affectionately call the moon Chandamama (Chanda means moon and mama means mother's brother).

Bhai Dooj vrat katha

According to the Skandapuran story, Surya and Sangya had two children, a son Yamraj and a daughter Yamuna. Yama punished sinners. Yamuna was pure of heart and felt sad when she saw people's problems, so she lived in Goloka. One day, before going to his sister's house, Yama freed the inhabitants of hell when sister Yamuna called Brother Yamraj for food in Goloka.

According to another story, Lord Krishna was on his way to meet his sister Subhadra after the defeat of the demon Narakasura, and since then this day has been celebrated as Bhai Dooj. It is believed that by honouring a brother by applying tilak on his forehead, as Subhadra did, love between brothers and sisters increases. On this day it is also believed that brothers and sisters bathe together in the Yamuna. On this day, if you sincerely ask for forgiveness for your sins, Yamraj will forgive you.

