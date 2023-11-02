Bhaiya Dooj 2023: Is Bhai Dooj on November 14 or November 15? Know the correct date, timings and shubh muhurat

Bhaiya Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta or Bhratri Dwitiya, is the auspicious festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings. It is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls between October and November according to the Gregorian calendar. On this day, sisters pray to God for their beloved brother's longevity, health and prosperity. The sisters honour the occasion by placing a tilak or vermilion mark on their brother's forehead and then performing an aarti on him while carrying a colourful thali filled with sweets, roli and coconut. They then sweeten their mouths with delicacies, and in return, the sisters are showered with gifts from their brothers. (Also read: Diwali 2023 date and time: When is Deepavali? Know shubh muhurat and everything about the 5-day Festival of Lights )

Bhaiya Dooj 2023: When is Bhai Dooj? Know the correct date and shubh muhurat(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, as the festival approaches, there is growing confusion about the correct dates for Bhai Dooj 2023, but worry not, we are here to help. Read on for clarification and to know the correct dates and timings to celebrate the festival.

When is Bhai Dooj 2023: November 14 or November 15?

This year, the festival of Bhai Dooj will be observed across India over a two-day period, signifying the special bond between siblings. This significant celebration will be marked with great pomp and enthusiasm on both Tuesday, November 14, and Wednesday, November 15th. According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Muhurat for the festival will begin on November 14 and extend to November 15, providing an extended window for brothers and sisters to come together and participate in the traditional customs and rituals of Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj 2023 timings and shubh muhurat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Drik Panchang, on Tuesday, November 14, the auspicious Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time is set to commence at 01:10 PM and conclude at 03:19 PM, spanning a duration of 2 hours and 9 minutes. Furthermore, the Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 02:36 PM on November 14 and conclude at 01:47 PM on November 15.

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:10 PM to 03:19 PM, November 14

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 02:36 PM on November 14, 2023

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 01:47 PM on November 15, 2023

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!