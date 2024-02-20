Breakup Day 2024: 14 Breakup Day quotes that will help you mend your heart and move on after a heartbreak

Breakup Day 2024: Breakup Day is almost here. It is the last day of the Anti-Valentine's Week, which begins after Valentine's Day on February 14. Slap Day is the first day of the anti-love week and falls on February 15. Breakup Day falls on February 21, after Missing Day on February 20. As the name suggests, Breakup Day is about leaving behind toxic relationships that drain you out and choosing your mental peace, emotional stability and freedom. However, breakups are tough. They are a reminder of pain and sadness. Additionally, healing can take long depending on how you deal with these overwhelming emotions. So, we thought of helping you by curating some inspiring quotes which will help you mend your heart and move on after a heartbreak. Check them out inside. Breakup Day 2024 quotes that will help you mend your heart and move on after a heartbreak. (HT Photo)

Breakup Day 2024 Quotes to Heal Your Heart:

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." - Dr Seuss.

"I would rather a romantic relationship turn into contempt than turn into apathy. The passion in the extremities make it appear as though it once meant something. We grow from hot or cold, but lukewarm is the biggest insult." - Criss Jami.

"I will not allow myself to not feel chosen every single day. And I'll wait till whenever that is." - Hannah Brown.

"I cannot play myself again. I should just be my own best friend." - Amy Winehouse.

"Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, heartbreak makes you wiser." - Drake.

"Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake and help us see we are worth so much more than we're settling for." - Mandy Hale.

"The woman who does not require validation from anyone is the most feared individual on the planet." - Mohadesa Najumi.

"I cannot compromise my respect for your love. You can keep your love, I will keep my respect." - Amit Kalantri.

"Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." - Marilyn Monroe.

"If you truly want to be respected by people you love, you must prove to them that you can survive without them." - Michael Bassey Johnson.

"Whatever you do, never run back to what broke you." - Frank Ocean.

"The way they leave tells you everything." - Rupi Kaur.

"One day they'll realize they lost a diamond while playing with worthless stones." - Turcois Ominek.

"Love lasts about seven years. That's how long it takes for the cells of the body to totally replace themselves." - Francoise Sagan.