Anti-Valentine's Week 2024 Full List: Slap Day to Breakup Day, all about the 7 anti-love days after Valentine's Day

Anti-Valentine's Week 2024 Full List: February is known as the month of love. With Valentine's Day falling on February 14, couples begin celebrating a week before. The seven days of celebrations before Valentine's Day is called Valentine's Week and is dedicated to commemorating the feeling of being in love. The onslaught of couples flooding the streets, restaurants and social media with a full display of affection for each other often makes it annoying for singles or those fresh out of a relationship. Therefore, just after Valentine's Day, for those who don't like the seven days of love and are single, there's Anti-Valentine's Week to detoxify your system of all the extra dosage of love. Anti-Valentine's Week 2024 Full List: Slap Day, Kick Day to Breakup Day, all you need to know about the 7 anti-love days after Valentine's Day.

Anti-Valentine's Week begins just a day after Valentine's Day - February 15. It consists of seven days - Slap Day on February 15, Kick Day on February 16, Perfume Day on February 17, Flirt Day on February 18, Confession Day on February 19, Missing Day on February 20, and Breakup Day on February 21. While Valentine's Week is all about, Anti-Valentine's Week has nothing to do with the feeling. People who are single or fresh out of a relationship celebrate the seven days of Anti-Valentine's Week. Each day holds a special significance, and we have all the information you need to know.

Anti-Valentine's Week 2024 Dates and Significance:

Slap Day - February 15

Slap Day is the first day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 15. The day is dedicated to people who want to slap their exes who cheated on them, made them feel inferior or caused them mental distress. However, we don't mean that you actually slap them. You can get rid of your frustration by removing all the reminders of them from your life. You should also slap all the residual feelings away and move forward in life.

Kick Day - February 16

Kick Day is the second day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 16. Like Slap Day, Kick Day does not mean you should do that to your ex. However, you should definitely kick their memories and the negativity they spread from your life. Additionally, kick away all the gifts or memories you have from them.

Perfume Day - February 17

Perfume Day falls after Kick Day. It is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 17. While Kick Day and Slap Day are about removing all the negativity your ex added to your life, Perfume Day is about focusing on yourself. This day is about treating yourself well while feeling good about it. Go out, get that perfume you have been eyeing for a long time, and rejoice in the feeling of being pampered.

Flirt Day - February 18

Flirt Day is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 18. This day is meant for all the singles to forget all their apprehensions and take chances, approach the person you have had a long-time crush on or take chances and convey your feelings to someone you like. After all, life is all about new experiences

Confession Day - February 19

Confession Day is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 19. As the name suggests, this day gives you an opportunity to confess your romantic feelings to someone you like. If you have hurt someone you liked in the past, maybe confess to your mistakes and say sorry.

Missing Day - February 20

Missing Day is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 20. It is always a good day to tell someone you love that you miss them. So, why not do it on the day named after this feeling?

Breakup Day - February 21

Breakup Day is the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It falls on February 21. If you are tired of being in a toxic relationship or with someone you have lost the spark, Breakup Day is the right opportunity to rip the band-aid off and choose freedom.