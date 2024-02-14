Happy Slap Day 2024: Valentine's Day is being celebrated all over the world with a lot of pomp and grandeur. It is that time of the year when lovers display their love and affection for each other in the most extravagant way. They shower each other with gifts, public display of affection and promise to spend their lives together forever. Valentine's Day is preceded by Valentine's week – a week of celebrations focusing on the elements of love from hugs to kisses to promises. However, ever thought how Valentine's Week and Valentine's Day can feel to the ones who do not have someone to love them, or to the ones who have suffered a toxic relationship? Horrible, isn't it? Hence, Anti-Valentine's Week comes to the rescue. The week after Valentine's Day is celebrated as Anti-Valentine's week. Happy Slap Day 2024: Date, history, significance, funny messages to share on this day(Unsplash)

Anti-Valentine's week starts with Slap Day on February 15. This is one of the most important dates of this week. As we gear up to observe the day, here's all that you need to know.

Date:

The day after Valentine's Day is observed as Slap Day. This year, Slap Day falls on a Thursday.

History:

The history of Slap Day is unknown, but it is an important date for the ones who are getting over a heartbreak or suffered a toxic relationship. Slap Day does not literally mean that we meet our toxic ex and slap them. Instead, this day is a reminder that we need to slap away all kinds of negativity from our lives and make space for new experiences to come.

Significance:

Slap Day serves as a reminder that good things can happen only when we remove the toxicity from our lives. Holding onto toxic memories and traumatic experiences can have a toll on our emotional and mental health. We need to slap away the negative emotions and instead, go out, meet new people, and most importantly, love ourselves a little more with every day.

Messages to share:

I trust in Karma but since it is taking a lot of time, let me just slap you instead.

I don't intend to slap you; I just want to high-five your cheeks.

All that toxicity that you gave me, I washed them away with my optimism and a slap.