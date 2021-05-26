Buddha Purnima 2021: Teachings by Gautam Buddha to uplift and empower you

Gautama Buddha, the enlightened one, was the founder of Buddhism, a faith that was founded over 2,500 years ago in India, and is one of the major religions followed in the world. Followers of Buddhism celebrate the birth of Buddha as Buddha Purnima, this festival is also known as Buddha Jayanti and Vaisakh Purnima and will be celebrated on May 26 this year. As it is based on the Asian lunisolar calendar, the date keeps changing every year. Followers of this religion do not acknowledge a supreme god or deity, but focus of spiritual enlightenment instead. When one achieves this state of internal peace and wisdom they are believed to have attained nirvana.

Here are some of Gautam Buddha’s teachings that you can use in your daily life:

“Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.”

“We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.”

“The past is already gone, the future is not yet here. There’s only one moment for you to live.”

“The trouble is, you think you have time.”

“Your work is to discover your work and then with all your heart to give yourself to it.”

“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”

“It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you.”

“If you knew what I know about the power of giving you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way.”

“Learn this from water: loud splashes the brook but the oceans depth are calm.”

“You only lose what you cling to.”

“The tongue like a sharp knife… Kills without drawing blood.”