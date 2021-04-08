Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Chaitra Navratri 2021: Dates, significance and everything you need to know
Chaitra Navratri 2021: Dates, significance and everything you need to know

Chaitra Navrati starts on April 13. The festival that honours Goddess Durga and all her forms is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm all across the nation. Read on to know more about these nine auspicious days:
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Chaitra Navaratri starts on April 13(Unsplash)

Navratri (auspicious nine nights) will be starting on April 13. In India, the auspicious Navratri is celebrated twice and both times with equal joy and fervour. The celebrations that take place in the month of March-April are known as Chaitra Navaratri also known as Vasant Navratri as it falls during the spring season. Chaitra Navratri, in particular, is the time that people remember Goddess Durga and all of her forms. They call on the goddess for protection and happiness.

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is also marked as the first day of the Hindu calendar which is observed during the full moon phase aka the Shukla Paksha phase. Each day of these nine auspicious days are dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga and that is why the rituals vary every day. The avatars of Durga that are celebrated during Chaitra Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Dates for Chaitra Navratri:

Day 1: 13th April (Tuesday) Pratipada

Day 2: 14th April (Wednesday) Dwitiya

Day 3: 15th April (Thursday) Tritiya

Day 4: 16th April (Friday) Chaturthi

Day 5: 17th April (Saturday) Panchami

Day 6: 18th April (Sunday) Shasthi

Day 7: 19th April 2021 (Monday) Saptami

Day 8: 20th April (Tuesday) Annapurna Ashtami -Sandhi Puja

Day 9: 21st April (Wednesday) Rama Navami

Day 10: 22nd April (Thursday) Dashami, Navratri Parana

In Maharashtra, the first day of the Chaitra Navaratri or the first day of Hindu new year is known as Gudi Padwa. In Kashmir, the same festival is called Navreh. Even though the names are different all across the nation, the festival is celebrated with the same amount of gusto.

The other Navratri that is observed during the autumn season is known as Sharad Navrati and is celebrated with equal joy.

