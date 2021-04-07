Navratri mela: Slot-wise entry at Mata Mansa Devi shrine

During the Chaitra Navratri Mela from April 13 to April 21, devotees will be allowed entry into the Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula and Kali Mata Mandir in Kalka in 15-minute slots. While 180 people will be allowed in one slot at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, 120 will be allowed at Kali Mata Mandir.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and chief administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Mukul Kumar, on Tuesday. To be allowed entry, devotees need to get an e-token through the board’s website, www.mansadevi.org.in. The token will be sent to their mobile number, which they can show to get entry.

Also, those who want a preferential Darshan at Mata Mansa Devi through the lift entry, can register by paying ₹50 per person.

Roadside shops selling prasad and other goods on the temple premises will not be allowed to setup. The Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board will make arrangements for prasad at subsidised rates of ₹100 and ₹50. The board has also made arrangements for live Darshan on its Facebook page and on YouTube.