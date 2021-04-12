Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, quotes and images to share with your loved ones

Navratri is a major Hindu festival celebrated by devotees of the faith in India and around the world, this year the festival - which translated to 'nine nights' - will start on April 13. In India, the auspicious Navratri is celebrated twice and both times with equal joy and fervour. The celebrations that take place in the month of March-April falls during the spring season and is hence known as Chaitra Navaratri and Vasant Navratri.

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is also marked as the first day of the Hindu calendar which is observed during the full moon phase aka the Shukla Paksha phase. Each day of these nine auspicious days are dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga and that is why the rituals vary every day. The avatars of Durga that are celebrated during Chaitra Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Devotees call on the goddess for protection and happiness.

Given the rising coronavirus cases in India and curfew, restrictions and lockdowns in place it is best to celebrate the festival from the safety of our own homes, and while the void left by missing friends and relatives will be there one case aalways share warm wishes with them virtually to feel the love. Here are some wishes, images and quotes for you to share with your loved ones this Chaitra Navratri 2021:

-May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Happy Navratri 2021!

- Wishing you a fantastic nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness. May Maa shower her choicest blessings over you. Happy Navratri.

- With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

- There's something magical about Navratri, it transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light and agony into ecstasy. Happy Navratri 2021!

- This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your troubles be as tiny as his mouse. Happy Chaitra Navratri!