Chandra Grahan 2022: Sutak kaal time, dos and don'ts during world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025

According to NASA, total lunar eclipses occur about once every year and a half on average but the interval varies and this Tuesday i.e. November 8, 2022, nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America are in for a treat as they will get to witness the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" Chandra Grahan, the second blood moon this year while the next total lunar eclipse is not expected until March 14, 2025. It will be visible to the naked eye wherever skies are clear across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and North America where the degree of redness of the moon will depend on the varying levels of air pollution, dust storms, wildfire smoke and even volcanic ash in these areas.

Total lunar eclipses occur when the moon is near a node at full moon i.e. when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking sun's rays from lighting up the moon while a partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the sun and the full moon but they are not precisely aligned since only a part of the moon's visible surface moves into the dark part of the Earth's shadow called the umbra, whereas the rest of the moon is covered by the outer part of the Earth's shadow called the penumbra.

The Chandra Grahan sutak kaal will start at 09:21am in India and end at 06:18pm where the period preceding the eclipse is known as Sutak and is regarded as an inauspicious period by Hindus. According to Drik Panchang, Lunar Eclipse Sutak is observed for 3 Prahars before the eclipse or Sutak is observed for 9 hours before Lunar Eclipse i.e. before the actual start of the Chandra Grahan.

Sutak time for kids, old and sick people will begin at 2:48pm and will end at 6:18pm. As the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025, here are some do's and don'ts to follow during the sutak kaal time of Chandra Grahan 2022:

It is generally suggested to stay indoors and avoid doing new things or starting any new work during the lunar eclipse.

Drinking water, brushing teeth, combing hair, oil massage, visiting the loo or using the washroom and involving in sexual activities are prohibited during the lunar eclipse.

There is a strict belief to not let pregnant women venture out during the lunar eclipse nor cut or stitch any cloth or carry sharp objects like scissors, blade, knife or do any other similar activities as they can have adverse effects on the baby.

All type of food items either solid or liquid are prohibited during sutak kaal and eclipse.

According to Chandra Grahan dos and don’ts, Tulsi leaves must be put in the food items till the time there is an eclipse on the moon.

Pray that the moon will soon be free from the grip of Rahu.

Take a holy bath before and after eclipse to cleanse the body and soul.

