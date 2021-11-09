Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2: All you need to know about Kharna, the second day of Chhath
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2: All you need to know about Kharna, the second day of Chhath

Chhath Puja 2021: Here's all you need to know about the second day of Chhath called Kharna. 
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 06:27 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, hindustantimes.com, Delhi

Chhath Puja 2021: The auspicious four-day festival of Chhath Puja, dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, began on Monday, November 8. According to the Hindu Calendar, Chhath commences six days after Diwali or on the sixth day of the month of Kartik. The first day of the festival is called Nahay Khay, and this year it falls on November 8. The second day is called Kharna and falls on November 9, and the third day will be observed on November 10. The festival will then conclude on November 11 with Usha Arghya. This is the day when people offer Arghya to the rising sun and then break their nirjala vrat.

Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2 (Kharna)

Today is the second day of Chhath Puja, which is called Kharna. On this day, people observe an arduous nirjala vrat (fasting without water) from sunrise to sunset and offer the first Arghya of Chhath to the ascending sun. A prasad of kheer, made with gud and Arwa chawal on an earthen stove, is prepared on Kharna. Seasonal fruits and some vegetables are also used for worship by the devotees.

Chhath Puja 2021 (HT File Photo)

Chhath Puja 2021: Date, significance, rituals of Nahay Khay, Kharna and all about four-day festival

Devotees can break their fast only after sunset after offering the prasad to the Sun God. Fasting for the third day begins after having the prasad on the second day. After having the jaggery kheer, devotees begin the nirjala vrat, lasting for 36 hours till the conclusion of Chhath Puja with arghya at sunrise. According to the rituals, the person observing the fast cooks the whole prasad and serves it as bhog to the diety.

A day after Diwali and during the four days of Chhath Puja, devotees only eat satvik food prepared without onion and garlic and with utmost hygiene and after taking a bath.

This ancient Hindu Vedic festival is historically native to Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Nepal. It is dedicated to Surya Bhagavan (Lord Surya). People worship the deity and pray for the well-being and prosperity of their family members during these four days. Though women observe fast during Chhath more commonly, men can also do it.

chhath puja
