Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4: Usha Arghya or Paran Din date, time and rituals

Chhath Puja 2021 After four days of celebrations and fasting, Chhath Puja 2021 will conclude on November 11 amid much fanfare. After 36-hours of 'nirjala' fasting, the devotees will offer Usha arghya to the rising sun on the final day of Chhath Puja, also known as Paran Din.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prasad of thekua, seasonal fruits, dry fruits and chawal laddoo will be carried in dauras to the ghat by devotees and their families. While on third day of the festival, Sandhya Arghya is offered to the setting sun, on the fourth day devotees worship and offer arghya to the rising sun after which the vratis break their arduous fast and prasad is distributed.'

Usha Arghya will be offered this year at 6:41 am, at the time of sunrise on November 11.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2021: Date, significance, rituals of Nahay Khay, Kharna and all about four-day festival

Chhath Puja, a four-day ancient Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and his sister Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated on the sixth day of the month of Kartik. This year it began on November 8 with Nahay Khay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The festival is unique to Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal and is dedicated to Surya Bhagvaan (Lord Surya). Lord Surya is worshipped by Vratis or devotees for well-being, development and properity of their family members over a span of four days.

On the first day of Chhath Puja called Nahay Khay, vratis take a bath, wear clean clothes and prepare a prasad for Lord Surya. Chana daal and Kaddoo Bhaat is a popular prasad that devotees make on this day. The second day of Chhath is called Kharna where a prasad of kheer made with gud and arwa chawal is made. After having this prasad, devotees start an arduous nirjala fast (without water) lasting for 36 hours.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON