Chhath Puja begins tomorrow. Know the health benefits of thekua prasad

Thekua also known as Khajur or Tikri is prepared as prasad during Chhath Puja and offered to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. Chhath Puja, the four-day ancient Hindu festival celebrated on the sixth day of the month of Kartik, begins on November 8 this year with Nahay Khay. It concludes on November 11 with Usha Arghya, the day when people will break their 36-hour ‘nirjala’ fast after offering arghya to the rising sun.

The prasad of thekua is prepared on the third day of Chhath Puja and offered to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya on third and fourth day of the festival. It is distributed as prasad to devotees upon the conclusion of the Puja on final day of Chhath, after Dusri Arghya or Usha Arghya.

"Thekua is an incredibly healthy Indian cookie made from simple kitchen ingredients like whole wheat flour, jaggery, sugar, dry fruits, dry coconut, and ghee. The ingredients are mixed in sufficient quantities to make a firm dough, which is then placed into a mould to carve out dumplings that are ready to be deep-fried. The sweet cookies with a crispy and crunchy outer layer and soft interior taste heavenly," dietician Garima Goyal told HT Digital.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2021: Significance, rituals of Nahay Khay, Kharna and all about four-day festival

She also lists out the health benefits of Thekua that make it the right snack choice for health-conscious people.

Reduces hunger pangs

Thekua is prepared from whole wheat flour and ghee, both of which help to satiate hunger for long hours. If you are looking for a healthy and tasty snack between meals to accomplish your weight loss goals, then Thekua can be the right choice. But make sure you replace sugar with jaggery while preparing the dish to make it even healthier.

Thekua(Pinterest)

Boosts energy levels

If you feel tired after a long day at work and craving something sweet, then thekua can help to provide energy instantly without making you feel lethargic later. Whole wheat used as a key ingredient in thekua has abundant nutrients such as vitamin B1, vitamin B3, vitamin E, calcium, phosphorus, fiber, etc. that keep the overall health in check.

Enhances digestion

Jaggery used in thekua is a popular detoxifying agent that helps to cleanse the liver and prevent common gastric problems such as constipation, acid reflux, etc. Besides, jaggery has rich amounts of zinc, selenium, antioxidants, etc., that prevent free-radical damage to the body.

Builds immunity

Adding a lot of dry fruits to your thekua can be good for your immune system. It also keeps you warm during winters. Dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, pistachios, etc. are loaded with vitamins, proteins, antioxidants, dietary fibers, essential fatty acids, etc. Thus, consuming the highly nutritious thekua helps to prevent flu, infections, and other common diseases during the cold season.

Good for heart

Ghee used for preparing thekua has a high concentration of monosaturated Omega-3 fatty acids that keeps heart healthy. Besides, dry coconut lowers the bad cholesterol levels and promotes good cholesterol, which reduces the risk of cardiovascular disorders.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON