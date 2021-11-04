Guidelines for Chhath Puja out; BJP demands allowing celebrations at beaches

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while allowing Chhath Puja celebrations this year, on November 10, has asked devotees to perform the puja at artificial ponds. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded to allow the rituals to be carried out at beaches and seashores.

The civic body has also asked the police to ensure that there is no crowding at beaches.

The circular issued by the BMC states, “Keeping in mind the crowding during Chhath Puja, a mass celebration of Chhath Pooja at seashores should be avoided and the police must ensure that there is low crowding. Organisations that are asking for permissions at the ward level should construct artificial ponds at their own cost and even fill up the ponds after Chhath Puja is over. This will be the responsibility of the organisation applying for the permission.”

Further, the BMC has said that there should only be 50% capacity or a maximum of 200 persons for the celebration in open areas and only 100 persons or 50% of the capacity in closed venues. The BMC has also asked organisers to thermal screen all devotees before they are allowed to take part in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, BJP corporator Vinod Mishra said, “We have already taken up the issue with the BMC and demanded that they allow puja at beaches. They have also deployed the police to ensure there is no crowding. The BMC must facilitate the celebrations.”

Mishra added, “Also, the BMC must create artificial ponds to avoid crowding and not put the responsibility on the organisers. This is unfair as in other festivals, celebration at the beach was allowed in a limited manner and similarly, even the Chhath Pooja should be allowed.”