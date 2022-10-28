Chhath Puja 2022 Day 2: When is Kharna? Sunrise and sunset time, shubh muhurat, prasad, rules and rituals to follow

The four-day festival of Chhath Puja has begun today, October 28, and people across the country are marking the occasion with much pomp. It falls six days after Diwali or on the sixth day of the month of Kartik. Chhath Puja, also known as Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath, begins with Nahay Khay and ends with Usha Arghya. The second day of Chhath is called Kharna.

During Chhath, women observe an arduous Nirjala vrat, and devotees pray to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Mata for the well-being, development, and prosperity of their family and children. Chhath is unique to the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and is also celebrated in Nepal. Though according to traditions, women observe the Chhath fast, men can also do it.

Chhath Puja 2022 Kharna Date:

The second day of Chhath is Kharna. This year, it falls on October 29. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi will begin at 08:13 am, Panchami will be at 05:49 am on October 30, and the Brahma Muhurat will last from 05:02 am to 05:52 am on October 29. (Also Read | Chhath Puja 2022: Why is Chhath Puja celebrated? Know date, history, significance, celebrations of four days of Chhath)

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 2 Sunrise and Sunset Time:

According to Drik Panchang, on the day of Kharna, the sunrise will happen at 06:43 am on October 29, and the sunset will take place at 06:04 pm on October 29.

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 2 Rules and Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and prepare a prasad of Gud (jaggery) Ki Kheer made with jaggery and Arwa chawal. Devotees also use seasonal fruits and vegetables as prasad during the Puja. They also observe an arduous nirjala vrat (fasting without a drop of water) from sunrise to sunset and offer the first Arghya of Chhath to the ascending sun. Devotees can only break their fast after offering the prasad to the Sun God. Then, they have the prasad and begin the nirjala vrat for the third day, lasting 36 hours. According to the rituals, the person observing the fast cooks the whole prasad and serves it as bhog to the diety.

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 2 Prasad:

Devotees prepare a special prasad on Kharna, the second day of Chhath, called the Gud (jaggery) Ki Kheer. They use jaggery, milk, and Arwa chawal to prepare this dish. This Kheer is also known as Rasiya, and it is made using mango wood and clay stove.