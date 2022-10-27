Chhath Puja 2022: Why is Chhath Puja celebrated? Know date, history, significance, celebrations of four days of Chhath

The annual four-day festival of Chhath Puja is right around the corner, and devotees are gearing up to celebrate the festival with much pomp. Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God or Surya Bhagavan) - the God of energy and the life-force. Women observe a rigorous fast during the Chhath and pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for their families' and children's well-being, prosperity and progress. They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is unique to Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal.

Chhath Puja 2022 Date:

Chhath Puja is celebrated after six days of Diwali or on the sixth day of the month of Kartik. Devotees start the preparations for Chhath a day after Diwali by beginning to eat only Satvik food (without onion or garlic), preparing meals with utmost hygiene, and eating only after taking a bath. This year, Chhath Puja will fall on October 30. It will begin with Nahay Khay on October 28, followed by Kharna on October 29, Chhath Puja, and Usha Arghya on October 31. On each day, people who observe the Chhathi follow rigorous customs.

According to Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 06:43 am, and sunset will happen at 06:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31. (Also Read | Chhath Puja 2022 Calendar: When is Chhath Puja? Know all about the correct dates for 4 days of Chhath celebrations)

Chhath Puja 2022 History and Significance:

There are many legends associated with the origins of Chhath Puja, and some even find mention in Rig Veda texts. According to Hindu mythology, Draupadi and the Pandavas used to observe the Chhath Puja to regain their Kingdom and resolve their issues. Another legend says that Karna, who was Lord Surya and Kunti's son, used to perform the Chhath Puja. He ruled over the Anga Desh, the modern-day Bhagalpur in Bihar, during the age of Mahabharata.

Devotees offer Argya and pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya during Chhath Puja to receive their blessings and for the prosperity and well-being of their kids and family members. While offering prayers to Lord Surya, devotees also chant mantras from the Rig Veda texts. It is also said that the sages of the Vedic era used to perform the Chhathh puja by exposing themselves to direct sunlight to gain energy from the sun's rays.

Chhath Puja 2022 Celebrations:

Women observe a 36-hour-long fast during Chhath Puja to gain blessings from Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The first day of Chhath is called Nahay Khay - devotees take a bath in holy water like River Ganga, women who observe Chhath eat a single meal, and devotees prepare a prasad for Lord Surya. The second and third days are called Kharna and Chhath Puja - women observe an arduous nirjala vrat during these days. And on the fourth day (Usha Arghya), women offer Arghya to the rising sun while standing in the water and then break their 36-hour-long fast.