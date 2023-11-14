Chhath Puja 2023: Is Chhath Puja starting from November 17 or November 18? Know the correct date and shubh muhurat

Chhath Puja 2023: Hindus celebrate Chhath as a festival dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev, popularly known as the Sun God. This ancient Hindu festival has its historical roots in the Indian subcontinent, specifically in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. Prayers are presented to the sun deity Surya during Chhath Puja in order to thank him for all the blessings in life and to request that special wishes come true. The occasion is dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, the sister of Lord Surya and the sixth form of Devi Prakriti. In the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, or Vikram Samvat, six days after Deepavali.

Chhath Puja 2023: Is Chhath Puja starting from November 17 or November 18?(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The four-day ceremonies include holy bathing, fasting and water abstinence, standing in the water and offering prasad and arghya to the rising and setting sun. Some devotees also march to the riverbanks in prostration. However, this year there is a lot of confusion about the dates of the festival. Scroll down for clarification and to know the correct dates for Chhath Puja 2023. (Also read: Chhath Puja 2022: Why is Chhath Puja celebrated? Know date, history, significance, celebrations of four days of Chhath )

When is Chhath Puja 2023?

This year, the auspicious festival of Chhath will be celebrated with great pomp and fanfare commencing on Friday November 17 and ending on Monday November 20 as per Drik Panchang. Check out the dates and Shubh Muhurat for each of the four days of the festival below.

Day 1: Nahay Khay (17th November 2023)

Nahay Khay is the first day of the festival of Chhath. On this very auspicious day, the women who are observing the Chhath vrat eat only one meal and the devotees take a sacred bath. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise time for this day is 06:45 am and the sunset time is 17:27 pm.

Day 2: Kharna and Lohanda (18th November 2023)

Kharna, the second day of Chhath, is celebrated with a waterless fast that lasts from sunrise to sunset. Devotees can break their fast and offer food to the Sun God only after sunset. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise time on this day is 06:46 am and the sunset time is 17:26 pm.

Day 3: Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya (19th November 2023)

On Sandhya Arghya, the third day of Chhath, Arghya is offered to the sun at dusk and the fast continues throughout the night. Drik Panchang reports that today's sunrise and sunset are scheduled for 06:46 am and 5:26 pm respectively.

Day 4: Usha Arghya or Parana Day (20th November 2023)

The fourth and last day of Chhath, Usha Arghya, is dedicated to offering Arghya to the rising sun. The 36-hour fast is broken on this last day after offerings are made to the Sun God. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise time on this day is 06:47 am and the sunset time is 17:26 pm.

