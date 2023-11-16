Chhath Puja 2023: One of the most-awaited festivals of the year is here. Every year, Chhath Puja is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Chhath Puja is observed especially in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and in some parts of Nepal. During this festival, the devotees keep fast and offer their prayers to the Sun God. The Puja is offered to the God to thank him for the prosperity, longevity and wealth bestowed on us. Chhath Puja is celebrated for four days. From Nahaye Khaye to Usha Arghya, Chhath Puja is a festival of devotional offering to the Sun God and to being gratified.

Chhath Puja 2023 Nahay Khay date: When is Day 1 of Chhath? Rituals, shubh muhurat, significance(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Chhath Puja, for this year, will start on November 17. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here's all that you need to know about the first day of Chhath Puja.

Date:

Nahaye Khaye will be celebrated on the first day of Chhath Puja. For this year, Nahaye Khaye falls on November 17.

Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise will happen at 6:45AM on November 17 and the sunset will start at 17:47 PM on November 17.

Rituals:

On this day, the devotees wake up early and visit the Ganga River to take a bath in the early morning. Then they clean their homes and prepare it for the festival. The devotees also keep fast since morning and consume only one meal a day. While coming back from the Ganges, they carry the water and cook a meal in it. The meal is prepared without any contamination and is first consumed by the person keeping fast, and then the family members.

Significance:

Nahaye Khaye denotes purification and cleansing. Devotees start the festival with a bath and cleaning – this denotes that the preparation of the festival is on. Other rituals such as Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya follows Nahaye Khaye.

