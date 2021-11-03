Chhoti Diwali 2021: Date, significance, puja muhurat of Narak Chaturdashi

Diwali 2021: Chhoti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is being celebrated on November 3 this year, on the second day of Diwali festivities and a day before Lakshmi Puja or Diwali. It falls on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin of the Hindu calendar.

On this day, it is believed that the demon Narakasura was slayed by Lord Krishna and Satyabhama. In many parts of the country, the legend says it is Goddess Kali who killed the asura king and hence the day is also known as Kali Chaudas. Celebrated differently in different parts of the country, the day gets its various names from Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi and Bhoot Chaturdashi.

There are different rituals attached with the festival. While some consider it a day to seek blessings from their forefathers, others associate it with getting rid of evil.

Bhoot Chaturdashi in West Bengal is marked by lighting of 14 diyas to welcome 14 forefathers of a family who visit their relatives to guide them and remove obstacles from their life. In Goa, effigies of Narakasura filled with grass and firecrackers are burnt symbolising elimination of evil and removal of ignorance.

Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali Puja vidhi

On Naraka Chaturdashi, Lord Krishna, Maa Kali, Yama and Hanuman are worshipped for cleaning of past sins. Oil, flowers, and sandalwood are used as puja samagri and coconuts are also offered to Lord Hanuman along with prasada of sesame seed, jaggery and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar.

Abhyang Snan is of great significance on the day as it is believed that people, who do Abhyang Snan can avoid going to Narak. Til or sesame oil should be used for Ubtan during Abhyang Snan.

People also worship God of death of Yamraj by chanting mantras and putting black sesame seeds in water after taking a bath.

Puja Muhurat of Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali

The shubh muhurat of Narak Chaturdashi will begin from November 3, Wednesday, 09:02 onwards and go on till November 4, 2021, 06:03 PM. The puja muhurat will start from afternoon 1:33 PM to 2:17 PM.

