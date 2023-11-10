Chhoti Diwali 2023: Puja samagri, rituals, shubh muhurat and all you need to know about Naraka Chaturdashi

Chhoti Diwali, traditionally known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is just around the corner. The five-day festival of Diwali officially kicks off with Dhanteras on November 10 and the second day of the festival, Chhoti Diwali, is celebrated a day before Deepawali. The day is observed across the nation by several names, such as Bhoot Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, and Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi. On this day, it is customary for people - especially women - to start their morning with an oil bath and apply a special herbal paste to improve their appearance. Lamps are lit as an offering to Lord Yama, the god of death, in the evening. From puja muhurat to rituals, here's everything you need to know about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023: Wishes, images, messages, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Status for Naraka Chaturdashi )

Chhoti Diwali 2023 shubh muhurat

Naraka Chaturdasi also known as Chhoti Diwali or Minor Diwali, will be celebrated on November 12 along with Deepawali.(Unsplash)

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is usually celebrated the day before Diwali. This year, due to variations in the lunar calendar, Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will fall on the same day, which is Sunday, November 12, 2023. According to Drik Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 13:57 PM on November 11 and end at 14:44 PM on November 12.

Abhyang Snan Muhurat - Morning: 05:28 - 06:41 AM (November 12, 2023)

Deepdan Timing - Evening: 05:29 - 08:07 PM (Deepdan is performed during Pradosh Kaal)

Chhoti Diwali puja samagri and rituals

Lord Krishna, Maa Kali, Yama, and Hanuman are worshipped on this day. It is thought that by worshipping them, one might atone for misdeeds and improve as a person. The gods and goddesses are served oil, flowers, coconut, sandalwood, and prasad (rice flakes, sesame seeds, jaggery, ghee, and sugar) as puja samagri. On this day, Abhyang Snan is also very important since it is thought to assist people escape Narak Darshan.

Applying oil and an herbal paste to the body in the morning as part of the Narak Chaturdashi ritual represents the cleansing of impurities. The custom involves the application of ubtan, a specially prepared herbal paste. In addition, people take baths before dawn, use the leaves of the chirchita plant, and worship or observe Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna.

It is said that by following these traditions one can become more beautiful and live a longer life while cleansing the body and washing away sins. On this day, it is customary for people to anoint themselves with oil in the morning and for women to enhance their attractiveness by using an herbal paste. Yamaraj is the God of Death, worshipped by devotees who immerse black sesame seeds in water after taking a bath and reciting mantras.

