Choti Holi 2023: Is Holika Dahan on March 6 or 7? Know city-wise muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri, history, story and more

Holika Dahan 2023: Holi - the festival of colours - is one of the biggest and most auspicious Hindu festivals, celebrated with much pomp by Indians across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 8. Before Holi, people mark the festival of Choti Holi or Holika Dahan - a significant day for Hindus representing the victory of good over evil. The celebrations for the festival of colours begin a night before Holi with devotees lighting the Holika bonfire - a reminder of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and happiness over sorrow. Though every year, Holika Dahan or Choti Holi - also known as Holika Deepak - falls a day before Holi and Badi Holi. This year, there is confusion if it falls on March 6 or 7. Keep scrolling to know all about the correct date, city-wise muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri, history, and more of this grand occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Holi 2023: When is Holi? Correct date, history, celebrations, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and all you need to know)

Is Holi on March 6 or 7: When is Choti Holi 2023?

According to Drik Panchang, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 7 this year. The Holika Dahan muhurat will last from 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm on March 7.

Bhadra Punchha - 12:43 am to 02:01 am

Bhadra Mukha - 02:01 am to 04:11 am

Meanwhile, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:17 pm on March 6 and end at 06:09 pm on March 7.

City-wise Holika Dahan Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, here is the city-wise muhurat of Holika Dahan is as follows:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New Delhi - 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm

Pune - 06:42 pm to 09:07 pm

Chennai - 06:18 pm to 08:43 pm

Kolkata - 05:42 pm to 06:09 pm

Hyderabad - 06:24 pm to 08:49 pm

Ahmedabad - 06:45 pm to 09:11 pm

Noida - 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm

Jaipur - 06:31 pm to 08:58 pm

Mumbai - 06:46 pm to 09:11 pm

Gurgaon - 06:25 pm to 08:52 pm

Bengaluru - 06:29 pm to 08:54 pm

Chandigarh - 06:25 pm to 08:53 pm

Holika Dahan 2023 Puja Vidhi:

During Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, people perform the Holika puja by lighting a bonfire outside their homes with their community. They burn Holika effigies in the evening or late at night to mark the victory of good over evil, worship the place where wood is collected for burning Holika, wrap the wood with white thread three or seven times, and sprinkle holy water, kumkum and flowers on it. Additionally, people also roast green cereals on the Holika bonfire.

Holika Dahan Samagri:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To perform Holika Dahan, one needs a glass of holy water, a garland made of cow dung, akshat, flowers, garlands, roli, moli, jaggery, turmeric, moong, batashe, gulal, coconut, and wheat baaliyan in the samagri.

Holika Dahan or Choti Holi History or Significance:

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan holds much significance for Hindus. According to the legends, there was a demon king Hiranyakashipu blessed with a boon that no man or animal could kill him. Mad with power, Hiranyakashipu forced people to worship him as their god. Hiranyakashipu's son was devoted to Lord Vishnu and refused to follow his father's commands. The demon king got angry and asked his sister Holika to kill him by sitting on a pyre while wearing a flame-shielding cloth. However, Prahlad prayed to Lord Vishnu to protect him - summoning a wind that transferred the shawl on Prahlad. Holika burned in the flamed, and her end signifies the victory of good over evil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}