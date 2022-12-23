Christmas 2022: Tips to decorate Christmas tree with your kid

Christmas 2022: This is that time of the year again. People are already basking in the thought of the upcoming festivities. Every year, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. People deck up in new clothes, some people dress up as Santa Claus, streets brighten with lights and colours, and happiness prevail in the hearts of people. Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year. People become homebound to celebrate the special day with their friends, families, and near and dear ones. They decorate their homes, have a hearty meal together, and bake Christmas-special cakes.

Christmas is also about spending a lot of quality time with family and basking in the happiness of having them close. Spending time with kids top the priorities of all parents during this time. They also try to make the process of decorating their homes and the Christmas tree fun for their children. With the festivities nearing, we have prepared a list of fun ideas to decorate the Christmas tree with your kid. Take a look:

Advent calendar: The most fun of Christmas is in the countdown. Having an advent calendar with special activities planned for each day before the festival comes close, is super fun to be revealed with kids. They will also look forward to perform an activity according to the calendar on a daily basis.

Memory book: This family time can also be used in being nostalgic of all the fun times spent in the past years with loved ones. Having a memory book to keep all the memories close by helps in building more togetherness in the family.

Wreath decoration: Children can prepare their own Christmas wreath for the front door decoration or for hanging it on the Christmas tree. Watch them being proud of their creation and show it off to the guests.

Personalised crockery: Paint crockery or make your personalised crockery sets to be used on the day of Christmas celebrations. Let children paint their heart out.

Personal Christmas tree: Gift your children with their personal Christmas tree and watch them unleash their creativity in decorating it.

