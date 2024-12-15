Cold Moon 2024: Can you see it from India? Know date, time, significance

Cold Moon 2024: Astronomical movements in the sky entice skywatchers to gather, but there’s always something special about a full moon that makes you stop in your tracks and watch. As 2024 comes to a close, catch the last full moon on December 15. This full moon, also called the ‘Cold Moon,’ is particularly special as it is the final one of 2024 and symbolises the end of this year’s lunar cycle. It also happens to be the longest full moon of the year. Cold Moon 2024: Cold moon is the last full moon of 2024.(Shutterstock)

December's full moon is known by several names, including the ‘Long Nights Moon’ in Old English and the ‘Moon Before Yule’ in Anglo-Saxon traditions. It is most famously referred to as the ‘Cold Moon’ or the ‘Oak Moon.’

Here’s everything you need to know, from timing to significance.

Cold Moon 2024: Why is it so special?

The Cold Moon marks the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This lunar phenomenon occurs closest to the winter solstice which is on December 21. During this time, the moon follows its highest path across the night sky, resulting in extended visibility compared to other full moons.

Cold Moon 2024: Time and date

As per NASA, the Cold Moon will be visible on Sunday morning, December 15, 2024, reaching its peak illumination when it passes opposite the sun at 4:02 am EST (Eastern Standard Time).

But, as of now, there are no reports addressing the sighting of the Cold Moon in India. Although on this day, the Cold Moon aligns with Margashirsha Purnima, a day marked by fasting and special prayers.

In the month of Margashirsha, according to the Hindu calendar, which coincides with November-December in the Gregorian calendar, the full moon is considered auspicious. This full moon is known as Margashirsha Purnima. Devotees observe fasting and chant holy prayers in temples. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 4:58 pm on December 14, 2024, and ends at 2:31 pm on December 15.

