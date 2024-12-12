3 Manifesting rituals during December December Full Moon 2024

The upcoming full moon on December 15 is traditionally called the Cold Moon, and it’s happening in the curious and chatty sign of Gemini. As the last full moon of 2024, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the past year, wrap up unfinished business, and let go of anything holding you back. This lunar energy encourages you to release limiting beliefs and prepare for fresh opportunities ahead. Noida, India- December 11, 2024: A view of moon was clearly visible during the day due to the drop in air pollution level after the light rain in the past few days, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The timing couldn’t be better—just a few hours after the full moon peaks, Mercury retrograde ends, adding even more momentum to your ideas and plans. This makes it a great moment for reflection and release as you clear space for the new year.

While this full moon’s energy is amazing for letting go, it’s still a great time for traditional manifestation practices, too. Because Gemini rules communication, try focusing on your thoughts and words. This article will delve into the manifesting rituals to try during the last full moon of 2024.

A Journal to your future self

The December full moon is about communication, making it the perfect time to try a writing-based manifestation practice. A meaningful way to use this energy is by writing a letter to your future self. Here’s how you can do it:

On the night of the full moon, create a cosy and peaceful setting. Then, start writing a letter to the version of you that exists one year from now.

In your letter, talk about the things you’re committing to during this full moon — what thoughts or habits you’re letting go of, how freeing yourself from limitations will feel, and what you’re making space for in your life. Share how you’re building the foundation for the amazing things your future self will have achieved by this time next year. You can even congratulate yourself in advance, as if all your goals have already come true.

When you’re done, seal the letter in an envelope and put it somewhere safe. Plan to open it during the next Gemini full moon on December 4, 2025. Until then, let this letter serve as a reminder of the promises you’ve made to yourself. Use it as motivation to stay committed to your intentions.

A full moon ritual after Mercury Retrograde

Mercury retrograde ends on December 15 at 3:56 p.m. ET, just a few hours after the full moon peaks. This is a powerful moment, especially since the full moon is in Gemini, one of Mercury’s signs. If you’re still feeling the lingering effects of the retrograde, a post-retrograde clarity ritual is a great way to tap into this lunar energy. You can incorporate candle magic as a symbol of the retrograde's end, which wraps up in Sagittarius, a fire sign.

Start by performing the ritual in the evening, when the lunar energy is strongest and Mercury retrograde has ended.

Light the white candle first, as it symbolizes clarity and clearing your path. Focus on the flame, meditate, and reflect on everything you learned or worked through during the retrograde. Write down any thoughts or realizations you want to remember or release.

Next, light the blue candle, which represents communication, connection, and expressing your ideas — key themes of both Gemini and Mercury. As you light the blue candle, imagine the flame burning away any false narratives or limiting thoughts. Write down any affirmations that align with your personal growth and the insights you've gained.

Festive Full Moon Manifesting with Friends

Gemini energy is all about social connections, and now that Mercury retrograde has ended, this full moon is the perfect time to gather with friends for a group manifestation session. Invite a circle of trusted friends to your home or another cosy spot on the night of the full moon. Ask everyone to bring a journal and pen. To make it more festive, you can offer some holiday treats or ask everyone to bring something special for the full moon.

The beauty of Gemini’s curious and chatty nature is that simply connecting with others can be a powerful ritual. Engaging in conversation helps raise the energy around you and keeps you present. Share your intentions, goals, and reflections with your friends, and be a supportive listener when they share theirs. Once the mood feels right, have everyone journal. They can list the old beliefs or narratives they’re ready to release, and what new stories they want to welcome into their lives under this full moon.

This group activity can amplify your manifestation energy, especially when you focus on releasing and creating new, empowering stories.