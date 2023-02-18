Confession Day 2023: Wishes, image, gifs, quotes to share on this day

Confession Day 2023: The Anti-Valentine's Week is here. Every year, right after Valentine’s Day, Anti-Valentine's week is celebrated. It is about all things unrelated to romance and love. Anti-Valentine's Week consists of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. After the public display of affection and love by all the couples during the Valentine’s Week, Anti-Valentine's Week is dedicated to the singles to go out and confess to the ones they love, get over a heartbreak and start loving themselves again. The fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week is called Confession Day. It comes right before Missing Day and Breakup Day.

Many of us have a crush on people who we are unable to go and tell. Confession Day is dedicated to the ones and urges them to confess their emotions to their crush and see where it takes them. It is the day to express emotions and feelings and hopefully start a new relationship. However, at all times, we should be careful not to cross our limits and make the other person uncomfortable.

As we gear up to celebrate Confession Day, here is a list of images, quotes and wishes to share with your friends on this day, and urge them to confess their emotions to their crush.

This Confession Day, speak about your emotions and feelings that you are holding back. Let it all out.

“I want to confess everything, to hand over the guilt and mistake and anger to someone else.” - Laurie Halse Anderson

Confession Day is celebrated on February 19.

The beauty and the strength of love lies in its vulnerability. This Confession Day, be vulnerable to the one you love.

“Let the strong and mighty laugh at men like me: let us, the weak and the poor, confess our sins to you.” - St. Augustine

Confession Day is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week.

Happy Confession Day to you! May this day be the start of something beautiful.

“Confession is always weakness. The grave soul keeps its own secrets and takes its own punishment in silence.” - Dorothy Dix

Confession Day is the day to express your emotions to your crush.

“I love the ending of a movie where two people end up together. Preferably if there's rain and an airport or running or a confession of love.” - Taylor Swift

Confession Day comes right before Missing Day and Breakup day.

It is time to confess the emotions and the words that you have been keeping hidden within you. This special day, speak to your crush and let them know what they mean to you.

“The end of confession is to tell the truth to and for oneself.” - J. M. Coetzee

Happy Confession Day to everyone!

Happy Confession Day to you! It’s time to stop hiding emotions and telling the world about it.