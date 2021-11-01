Dhanteras 2021: Date, significance, city-wise puja muhurat and more

Dhanteras 2021: Come November 2 and Dhanteras will kickstart the five-day long Diwali festivities which will be followed by Narak Chaturdashi (November 3), Diwali (November 4), Govardhan Puja (November 5) and Bhai Dooj (November 6). Also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi, people consider it as an auspicious day to buy gold, new utensils, Lakshmi-Ganesha idols and other home appliances. Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the month of Ashwin, two days before Diwali.

Legend has it that on the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean during the Sagar Manthan (churning of the milky sea) along with Lord Kubera, the God of wealth and hence the two are worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi.

The day of Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. It is said that Lord Dhanvantari emerged towards the end of the Sagar Manthan when the Devas and Asuras were churning the sea, with the nectar of immortality (Amrit).

Another legend revolves around the 16-year-old son of King Hima. As per his horoscope he was fated to breathe his last on the fourth day of his marriage because of snakebite. On the appointed day his wife illuminated the house with numerous lamps and placed a heap of gold and silver coins and ornaments in front of their bedroom. All through the night she sang songs and told stories. The lights of the lamps and the dazzle of the coins and ornaments blinded the god of death, Yama, who had come as a serpent. He spent the entire night listening to the sweet songs before leaving peacefully next morning. This is why Dhanteras is also called Yamadeepdaa.

On Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja is performed in evening and clay diyas are kept lit overnight. Prasad of traditional sweets is offered to Goddess Lakshmi. During the puja, three forms of Goddess Lakshmi – Goddess MahaLakshmi, Maha Kaali and Goddess Saraswati are worshipped. Lords Kuber and Ganesha are also worshipped on the day.

City-wise Dhantrayodashi Muhurat on November 2, as per Drik Panchang

Pune: 06:47 PM to 08:32 PM

New Delhi: 06:17 PM to 08:11 PM

Chennai: 06:29 PM to 08:10 PM

Jaipur: 06:25 PM to 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: 06:30 PM to 08:14 PM

Gurgaon: 06:18 PM to 08:12 PM

Chandigarh: 06:14 PM to 08:09 PM

Kolkata: 05:42 PM to 07:31 PM

Mumbai: 06:50 PM to 08:36 PM

Bengaluru: 06:40 PM to 08:21 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:45 PM to 08:34 PM

Noida: 06:16 PM to 08:10 PM

