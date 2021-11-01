Dhanteras 2021 shopping list: Auspicious things to buy on Dhantrayodashi

Marking the beginning of Diwali celebrations, Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is a major Hindu festival that falls annually in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Hindu devotees believe that it was on this day that Laxmi emerged from the ocean when it was being churned (samudra manthan) with a pot of gold and wealth hence, they worship her on this day as the Goddess of wealth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2 when people light earthen lamps or diyas and while performing the puja, they place their new purchases next to the idol of the deity. Check out the auspicious items in the guide given below to buy this Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi and bring home luck and prosperity.

1. Gold, silver, brass and copper items:

Buying gold coins or silver coins is considered auspicious on this day. Buying gold or silver jewellery or silverware or utensils made of brass also serves the purpose if one can afford it.

2. Lakshmi Ganesh idols:

You can buy Lakshmi Ganesh idols made of metal or clay as placing them in puja is considered beneficial.

3. Utensils:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instead of utensils made from steel or iron, buy utensils made of brass, copper or silver and as per traditional beliefs, fill them with food or water before stepping inside the house with other newly bought items. Do not buy scissors, knives and pins nor aluminium utensils as they are linked with Rahu or bad luck.

4. Broom:

Devotees believe that a broom removes negativity from the house as they consider it to be the house of Goddess of wealth, Lakshmi hence, infuses positivity, removes all financial worries related to the home and is assumed to be lucky.

5. Gomti chakra:

Another auspicious thing to buy on Dhanteras is the sacred and not easily found Gomti Chakra which is a rare sea snail found in river Gomti. Believed to be a bringer of success and protection you from the evil eye, 11 gomti chakras can be wrapped in a yellow cloth and keep it in your locker or can be used in Diwali puja.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Electronics and home appliances:

A new phone, a laptop, a music player, television, microwave, refrigerator and other electronic items or home appliances are too considered auspicious on Dhanteras. However, keep these electronic items and home appliances in the North-East direction inside your house.

7. Invest in business:

You can also open new shops, offices, business or even a new bank account on Dhanteras, if you have been planning it from long, and perform Lakshmi puja to bring good luck.

8. One can also buy apparels, grooming products, furniture or real-estate property on Dhanteras.

Apart from steel, iron or aluminium utensils, knives, scissors and pins, avoid buying black objects, ceramic, plastic, glass or adulterated objects as they all signify bad luck and ward off the blessings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter