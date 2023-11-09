Dhanteras 2023: The festival of lights is here. Every year, Dhanteras is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Diwali is on the way, and we cannot keep calm already. This is that time of the year when people deck up in new clothes, the homes of people and the streets deck up in colours and lights. People give Diwali presents to their near and dear ones and spend the day in festivities. Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are worshipped and people seek their blessings to gain prosperity and wealth in their lives. Dhanteras 2023: Date, history, significance, city-wise puja timings(Pinterest)

As we gear up to celebrate Dhanteras this year, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Date:

Every year, Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar of Kartik. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10.

History:

It is believed that on the auspicious day of Dhanteras, Goddess Durga and Lord Kubera emerged from the ocean during the time of Sagar Manthan. During this time, the devas and asuras were traveling through sea with Amrit – the elixir – and Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the ocean. That’s why Goddess Durga and Lord Kubera are worshipped on this auspicious day. It is believed that by observing Dhanteras, people can gain wealth and prosperity in their lives.

Significance:

Dhanteras is the best day to purchase gold, property and other assets. Goddess Maha Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Maha Kali are the three forms of Goddess Lakshmi that are worshipped on this auspicious day. People welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera into their homes by purchasing gold, silver and electronics. It is advised to refrain from buying sharp objects, objects made of metal and plastic or glassware on this day.

Dhanteras city-wise puja timings:

Kolkata: 05:13 PM to 07:11 PM

Mumbai: 06:20 PM to 08:20 PM

Bengaluru: 06:10 PM to 08:13 PM

Chennai: 06:00 PM to 08:02 PM

New Delhi: 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Pune: 06:17 PM to 08:17 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:15 PM to 08:13 PM

Chandigarh: 05:45 PM to 07:39 PM

Gurgaon: 05:48 PM to 07:44 PM

Hyderabad: 06:00 PM to 08:01 PM

