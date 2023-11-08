Dhanteras 2023: From utensils to jewellery, 10 auspicious items you must buy on this day for good luck and prosperity

Dhanteras 2023: The auspicious festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is just around the corner. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha, in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, also known as Kartika. This year on Friday, November 10, India will celebrate the significant occasion with much fanfare and pageantry. On this day, worshippers honor Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity and fortune. It is regarded as a lucky day to go shopping for new items and marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. The word 'Dhanteras' itself means 'Dhan' (wealth) and 'Teras' (thirteenth) and it is believed that making significant purchases on this day will bring blessings and wealth into one's life. (Also read: Dhanteras 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Dhanatrayodashi for a prosperous and auspicious celebration ) Dhanteras 2023: 10 auspicious items you must buy on this day for good luck(Ravi Kumar/HT)

10 auspicious things to buy on Dhanteras

From gold and silver to kitchenware, there's a range of items with cultural and traditional significance to buy on Dhanteras. Find out what you need to buy on Dhanteras to bring good luck and prosperity into your home and life.

1. Utensils

It is a good idea to replenish your kitchen utensils on Dhanteras, as they are considered a symbol of success. Start by preparing prasad with kitchen utensils made of brass, copper, silver or even clay. It is customary for Hindus not to bring empty utensils on this day. Take them inside and fill them with milk, rice or lentils.

2. Silver items

Another precious metal that is considered extremely auspicious during Dhanteras is silver. To bring money and prosperity into your home, you can buy ornaments, coins or silver kitchenware. Silver is often used in many religious rituals and is also a symbol of purity.

3. Oil lamps and diyas

One of the main traditions of Dhanteras is lighting oil lamps, called diyas. It is said that the light from these lamps draws Goddess Lakshmi into your house, banishing evil spirits and gloom. To brighten your house and make it feel cozy, you can get exquisitely made oil lamps and diyas.

4. Broom

If you're on a tight budget, don't worry, you can even buy a broom on this day, as it is considered lucky and auspicious. Buying a broom for the home means that on this auspicious day, poverty will be removed from the home and all the financial worries of the family will be alleviated.

5. Gomti chakra

The banks of the Gomati River are home to an unusual shell known as the Gomati Chakra. It is considered sacred by the majority of Hindus who worship the goddess Lakshmi. It is often used for puja on the joyous occasion of Diwali. To ward off the evil eye, it is imperative to keep the Gomti chakra in the home and at work. These chakras also support the success of your family as a whole.

6. Electronic items

Dhanteras is the perfect time to upgrade your mobile phone, TV or other electronic gadgets if you've been meaning to. Electronics showrooms are also very busy on Dhanteras from early morning till late at night. You can take advantage of the Diwali sales and save a lot of money by buying new gadgets during Dhanteras. So, instead of stressing over what to get for Dhanteras, just buy an electronic gadget.

7. Jewellery

Buying jewellery is always a wise decision. Gold is a symbol of success and wealth. It's also an excellent investment that never goes to waste. In your household, it is seen as a sign of financial stability and prosperity. People can rely on it as a long-term asset in difficult times. Two of the most auspicious times to buy gold in India are around Dhanteras and Diwali.

8. Gold and silver coins

Gold and silver coins are among the most sought-after purchases during Dhanteras. It is customary to buy these coins on this auspicious day as it is believed to bring success, money and good fortune. Coins with portraits or engravings of deities such as Lord Ganesha or Goddess Lakshmi are particularly popular, as they are believed to be particularly auspicious.

9. Idols of gods and goddesses

Idols of Gods and Goddesses hold significant importance on Dhanteras and during the Diwali festival. Purchasing and installing these idols is a common practice, and it symbolizes devotion, worship, and the welcoming of divine blessings into one's home.

10. New clothes

Buying new clothes on Dhanteras is a custom that symbolises the beginning of something fresh and beautiful for the Diwali celebrations. The new clothes represent renewal and a festive spirit as people dress in their best to celebrate the festival of lights.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!