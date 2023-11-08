Dhanteras 2023: Know auspicious time to buy gold on Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras, that officially kicks off the five days of Diwali celebrations is almost here. The word 'dhan' means wealth and 'teras' means the thirteenth day of the month of Kartik, making the festival a perfect day to buy, invest in, and gift gold and other valuables. It is also considered auspicious to buy, gold, silver, utensils, vehicles, brooms and other household items that are said to bring prosperity, good fortune and blessings to the family. This year Dhanteras falls on November 10. The festival will be followed by Narak Chaurdashi or Chhoti Diwali on November 11, Badi Diwali or Diwali Puja on November 12, Gowardhan Puja on November 13 and Bhai Dooj on November 14. (Also read | Diwali 2023: What to consider buying and avoiding on Dhanteras) Buying of gold is especially considered of great significance during Dhantrayodashi as it is considered a symbol of prosperity and wealth and is said to bring stability and good luck(Reuters File Photo)

Why we buy gold on Dhanteras

Buying of gold is of great significance during Dhantrayodashi as it is considered a symbol of prosperity and wealth and is said to bring stability and good luck. Buying gold is also considered a rewarding investment in long run. This is the reason people buy it on this day. Dhanteras is celebrated two days before the festival of lights which is another auspicious occasion to buy gold. (Also read | Dhanteras 2023: From utensils to jewellery, 10 auspicious items you must buy on this day for good luck and prosperity)

When to buy gold on November 10

On Dhanteras, if you are planning to buy gold on November 10, the shubh muhurat is 12:35 pm onwards. You can buy gold between November 10 afternoon to November 11 afternoon - 1:57 pm.

When to buy gold on November 11

In case you are out for shopping for gold on November 11, you can make your purchases between 6:40 am and 1:57 pm.

Why Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber and worshipped during Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti or anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari who appeared with a pot full of amrit or elixir towards the end of Samudra Manthan or the churning of ocean by devas and asuras. Lord Dhanvantari is said to be the Hindu God of healing and Ayurvedic medicine. On this day goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are also worshipped as they are considered the god and goddess of wealth.

Why Dhanteras is called Yamadeepdaa

Another legend around Dhanteras is about the young prince, who was the son of King Hima. The king was told by an astrologer that his prince will die of snakebite on the fourth day of his marriage. When his wife got to know about the prediction, she illuminated the house with numerous lamps and placed a heap of gold and silver coins and ornaments in front of their bedroom. She also kept singing songs and telling stories throughout the night. When Yama came in the form of a serpent, the lights of the lamps and the dazzle of the coins and ornaments blinded him. He waited outside the room and spent the entire night listening to the songs and stories. He left the next morning without taking the prince's life. This is why Dhanteras is also called Yamadeepdaa.

